An Albertville family has waited for justice since 2018 and hopes to see their loved one’s killer found guilty this week.
Tiffany Kelley was stabbed to death while giving two teens a ride in Huntsville.
Kelley and her sister grew up in the Albertville area, attending Asbury Schools.
Their father, Chris Ford, and a grandmother still live in the Albertville area.
Tiffany’s sister, Ashley Beichler, characterized Tiffany as a generous soul who “would give you the shirt off her back.” She wasn’t surprised to hear her sister had offered to help the pair on that fateful day.
“The only part that surprised me was she decided to help them by herself,” Ashley said. “Tiffany was a mom of twin 8-year-old boys and couldn’t have any more children.
“The girl said she was pregnant, and they needed a ride. Her being pregnant was a lie. But Tiffany wanted more children, and she had a real soft spot for people in need.”
Published reports at the time stated X-Zavier Kamontae Scott, 18, and Domanek Lanae Jackson, 20, at the time, approached Kelley at a Dollar General to ask for a ride. Kelley agreed, and Jackson and Scott stabbed her in the neck multiple times and thew her out of the car they stole.
Jackson went on trial in September 2022 and Scott testified he was the one who stabbed Kelley.
Kelley was found guilty of first-degree robbery during the trial.
“We were told not to talk to the media or post anything on social media during the trial,” Ashley said. “We did what we were asked to do, and it slapped us in the face.
“Keeping quiet didn’t work. We want a conviction. We want justice.
“We have decided this time not to be quiet and to be her voice to get someone to pay for her death.
“It’s been a long road and we are ready for justice to be served.”
Scott’s capital murder trial was slated to begin Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse.
Scott was found not guilty to capital murder and felony murder. She was found guilty of first-degree robbery, which is a Class A felony, punishable by between 10 years to live in prison.
Case history
Huntsville Police reported Kelley’s body was found dumped on Green Cove Road in South Huntsville late on Sept. 22, 2022.
Jackson and Scott were allegedly dating, but Jackson’s parents forbid the relationship from continuing. The pair ran away from home and hitchhiked to Huntsville from Clarke County about two weeks prior to the killing. They had been staying in various places around town, according to police.
Scott and the teen ran out of money and were trying to get home, deciding to steal a vehicle over the weekend.
“They decided if no one would help them, they would keep at it until someone did,” Ashley said. “The next person who came along to help, they planned to kill them and steal their car. And that’s just what they did.”
The teens encountered Kelley outside a Dollar General stone on U.S. 231 across from Farley Elementary School.
Kelley allegedly told the pair she would give them a ride, but needed to stop by her home first to get her husband and pick up her ID.
Less than a mile down the road, Kelley was attacked by one of the suspects from the back seat of her Nissan Sentra, investigators said.
Scott and Jackson admitted to law enforcement for having been involved in the stabbing, but each blamed the other.
The teens were found in Clarke County when Scott’s cousin called to report a possible kidnapping. Scott and his girlfriend went to his cousin’s home in Clarke County mere hours following the slaying, police said.
The cousin saw news reports about Kelley’s case and matched the tag number to the vehicle Scott was driving. The teens had cleaned Kelley’s car at the cousin’s house and started a fire in the yard in an effort to destroy evidence from the slaying, according to investigators.
Police recovered what was believed to be the murder weapon with “obvious signs of blood in the car.”
The pair were held in the Clarke County Jail until they were transferred to the Madison County Jail.
