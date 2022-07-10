The Boaz 8-and-under All-Stars finished as the runner-up in the gold bracket of the USSSA Baseball State Tournament on June 25 at Pell City SportsPlex. The All-Stars posted a 3-1 record in the event.
Boaz opened the tournament with a 13-5 win over Weaver.
Boaz’s defense held Weaver scoreless in three innings of the five-inning matchup. Boaz’s offense produced 19 hits. Ben Hodgens slugged a triple while Lawson Payne belted a double.
In their second game, the Boaz All-Stars knocked off rival Sardis 9-5.
Boaz’s defense held Sardis scoreless in four innings. Boaz collected 18 hits, including a triple by Payne. Grant Pullen, Hodgens, Tyler Smitherman and Payne each contributed a double.
In the semifinals, Boaz rallied to outscore Cullman 13-10.
The Boaz All-Stars pounded out 20 hits in the victory. Payne stroked a bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the fifth inning to put Boaz ahead 12-10. Cole McBrayer hit a single over the shortstop to drive in Boaz’s seventh and final run of the inning.
Boaz held Cullman scoreless in the top of the sixth to secure the win. First baseman Hodgens caught two popups to end the game. Boaz’s defense shut out Cullman in three of the six innings.
In the championship game, Lincoln posted a 12-3 triumph over the Boaz All-Stars.
Rain set in before the game started, and Boaz wasn’t able to rally and erase Lincoln’s early lead. Boaz finished with 12 hits, including doubles by Hodgens and Will Sablon.
Hodgens’ bat was on fire during the tournament, as he went 11-for-11 to close with a 1.000 average. Payne was 8-for-10 and batted .800, and McBrayer ended 6-for-8 with a .750 average.
Smitherman batted .636 (7-for-11) and Tyler Windsor .571 (4-for-7). Sablon, Pullen and Brooks Norton all batted .545 (6-for-11).
Kenny Powchak Jr. and Landon Young each hit .455 (5-for-11), and Hunter Windsor hit .400 (4-for-10). Rilyn Owens also contributed a hit during the tournament.
Defensive positions for the Boaz All-Stars were:
Pitcher — Sablon
Catcher — Young and Powchak Jr.
First base — Hodgens
Second base — Smitherman
Third base —Payne
Shortstop — Pullen
Left field — Norton
Left-center field — Hunter Windsor
Right-center field — Tyler Windsor
Right field —McBrayer and Owens
Josh McBrayer is Boaz’s head coach. His assistant coaches are Ryan Pullen, Micah Duvall and Kevin Norton.
