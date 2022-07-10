The Boaz 8-and-under All-Stars took second place in the gold bracket of the USSSA State Tournament at Pell City. Team members are, front row, from left, Hunter Windsor, Will Sablon, Kenny Powchak Jr., Tyler Windsor and Tyler Smitherman; middle row, from left, Brooks Norton, Rilyn Owens, Ben Hodgens, Landon Young, Cole McBrayer, Grant Pullen, Lawson Payne and Julia Reese Young (batgirl); back row, from left, assistant coach Kevin Norton, head coach Josh McBrayer, and assistant coaches Micah Duvall and Ryan Pullen.