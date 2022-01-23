This is a Faith column.
Last time we looked at three things that are obstacles to the lost being saved: not having heard the gospel, no conviction of sin and lostness, and blinding by Satan. In this installment, we will look at strongholds that hinder the lost from being saved.
Read these words in II Corinthians 10: 3-5:
“For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war according to the flesh, for the weapons of our warfare are not of the flesh, but divinely powerful for the destruction of fortresses. We are destroying speculations and every lofty thing raised up against the knowledge of God, and we are taking every thought captive to the obedience of Christ.”
The key word in verse 4 is the word “fortresses.” Some versions translate the word as “stronghold.” The word in the original language means a strong-walled fortress. The word is used only here in the New Testament. However, Paul is using it figuratively.
The key word in verse 5 is “high or lofty thing.” The word means an elevated structure and can be translated as barrier, rampart, or bulwark. He may have had in mind the high part of a fortress or another high fortress. . Paul was from Tarsus, which was the capitol of Cecilia. On the coast of that region, there were numerous fortresses. It is possible that Paul had those in the back of his mind as he wrote this passage. Again he is using it figuratively. He is referring to any barrier that is preventing people from the knowledge of God.
Most commentators agree that the primary stronghold that Paul had in mind was that of the system of idolatry and impurity in Corinth. Barnes says this: “The idolatry was strongly fortified by prejudice, and long establishment, and protection of laws and the power of the priesthood; and the opinions of the world are entrenched behind false philosophy and power of subtle argumentation.”
Pastor Steve from Grace Chapel in Franklin, TN gives a very good definition of a stronghold.
“A satanic lie. A generational mindset or a human wounding that you have listened to long enough, believed strongly enough and owned deeply enough that it has become part of your identity. It has fortified itself in you and dictates your thoughts, beliefs, actions and reactions.”
Another has defined it like this: “a faulty thinking pattern based on lies and deception.”
One commentator says that “it is a false argument in which a person seeks ‘shelter’ to escape reality.”
What is the source of strongholds?
Ray Steadman, long time pastor of Peninsula Bible Church in Palo Alto, CA, in an article on our text points out that human pride is the root of all strongholds. Man wants to be independent from God. He also points out that “pride can be expressed as clever and plausible arguments or reasonings that make the actions based on pride sound like the logical thing to do.”
Some strongholds are passed from generation to generation. Some refer to theses as generational curses. Other strongholds are picked up like “germs off the street” from society, especially from those in society who choose to live life without God. Ultimately the bad choices each individual makes result in strongholds. Yes, they may be influenced by their family and society, but each person is responsible for his own choices.
Not all strongholds would be considered in this category of vices or bad choices. In fact, there are good, moral people who have strongholds that prevent or hinder then from coming to Christ. They think they are so good that they do not see the need for God or a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. As mentioned above, pride would be the root of this stronghold.
How do strongholds develop? They usually start small but over time can grow. A good illustration for this came from my dad who served in WWII as a tank destroyer commander. He didn’t talk too much about the war, but he did talk about hedgerows. These were located in the Normandy area of France. They were mounds of dirt that served as fences between various pastures. Over time, trees and all kinds of hedges began to grow on those mounds of dirt.
After further research, it seems that were built by the Romans so they had been around a very long time. These mounds of dirt with trees, hedges, and entangled roots were almost impenetrable. They could reach heights up to sixteen feet. These hedgerows served as a fortress for German soldiers and their weapons against the Allied Forces coming into Normandy. Dad said Allied tanks could not go over these because doing so exposed the soft, unarmored underbelly of them to enemy artillery.
What are some examples of strongholds?
As you read the list below of examples of strongholds, see how many of them would fit into Barnes’ statement. How many are fortified by prejudice and long establishment? How many are even protected by laws and even some “religious leaders”?
Here are some examples of strongholds compiled from various sources: ignorance, unbelief, fleshly lusts, worldly affections, desires for wealth, honor, or pleasure; errors, and vices of all sorts. Anger, fear, anxiety, unforgiveness (holding grudges against the Lord or others), feelings of shame and condemnation could be added to that list. This is by no means an exhaustive list.
Strongholds must be torn down for a person to come to Christ. Next time we will look at the divinely powerful weapons Paul used and that that we can use today to do so.
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.