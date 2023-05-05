A Boaz man entered a guilty plea in a murder case dating back to 2017.
Otis Mayes pleaded guilty to murder in connection to the deaths of two women on March 31, according to online court records.
Mayes was arrested in 2017 after Huntsville Police found Mary Blevins, 77, and Nancy Young, 59, suffering from gunshot wounds in separate homes in Huntsville. Blevins was found in a Windham Street home but was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
Young was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a home on Halsey Avenue.
Police allege Mayes took Young’s car and later crashed it after the shooting.
He was discovered near the Huntsville Utilities Building on Church Street and arrested.
He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
