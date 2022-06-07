Betty Davis Owens
Boaz
Betty Davis Owens, 84, of Boaz, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at Marshall Manor Nursing Home
Graveside services were Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mrs. Owens is survived by her son, Jackie Owens; one grandson; brothers, his twin, Billy Davis, and Eugene Davis; and sister, Janie Walls.
Bobby Nelson Long
Crossville
Mr. Bobby Nelson Long, 69, of Crossville, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his residence.
No services will be held. Geraldine Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Sharlene Long; sons, Jeremy Tims and Jason Long; daughter, Marlena (Jason) Gray; brothers, Robert Booth, Charles Long and Jerry Long; sisters, Johnnie Faye Gwalthey, JoAnn Walls and Nora Kilgo; and three grandchildren.
Cynthia Rene
Shreiber
Guntersville
Cynthia Rene Shreiber, 59, of Guntersville, died June 3, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at First Methodist Church in Guntersville. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Dan Messer; mother, Mary Rush Schreiber; father, Robert Schreiber; sister, Valerie Raszeja (Scott); brother, Robert Schreiber. Jr.; brothers-in-law, Russ Messer (Debbie) and Scott Messer (Paulette).
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donation be made to the following:
Embrace Alabama Kids (https://embracekids.org/donate/)
Shepherds Cove Hospice (https://shepherdscove.org/)
The American Cancer Society Reseach (https://wwwcancer.org/involved/donate.html)
Don Saint
Boaz
Don Saint, 78, of Boaz, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022.
His funeral service was Monday, June 6, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Corinth Cemetery at Joppa. Rev. Ricky Holland officiated.
Mr. Saint is survived by his daughters, Janice Warpool (John), and Donna McCormick; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Saint (Myra); sister, Jewel Garrett; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Sara Hipp
Albertville
Sara Hipp, 94, of Albertville, died June 3, 2022, at Barfield Rehab Select of Guntersville.
Services were Monday, June 6, 2022, at First Methodist Church of Albertville with Bro. Mark Adams officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens with Adams Brown Service Funeral Home directing.
Survivors include her daughters, Cindy Westmoreland (Danny) and Libby Blevins (Ben); son, Steve Hipp (Pam); seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
William “Jack” Robinson
Altoona
William (Jack) Robinson, 72, of Altoona, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at his residence.
The family has chosen cremation, and at this time, no services are planned. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. Robinson is survived by his wife, Jennifer Robinson; son, Philip Robinson (Melissa); daughter, Diana Gilbreath; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Cissy (Renda); brother, Danny Robinson; and a special friend, Daryl Blanton.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
