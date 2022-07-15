Brandon Lyles enters his third season as head football coach at Douglas, his alma mater, and on Tuesday he guided the Eagles through their first 7-on-7 competition since he took charge.
Douglas participated in the Boaz 7-on-7 Tournament, where its pool play opponents included Class 5A, Region 7 rivals Boaz and Guntersville, along with St. Clair County and Jacksonville. Teams in the other pool were West End, White Plains, New Hope, Lee-Huntsville and Sardis, another of the Eagles’ region foes.
“We did not do 7-on-7 last year,” Lyles said. “I was still trying to teach my kids how to play football. This is kind of a false sense in a way, but at the same time, you want to see if your guys can come out here and run their routes, the timing’s good with the quarterback and defensively, can you get the coverages.
“Right now, it’s go time and we’re out here competing, and that’s what I told these kids on the way up here. I’m not really concerned about the scoreboards, it’s can you compete? We want to have fun, but we definitely want to be able to compete.”
Lyles has been pleased with his team’s attitude and work ethic since the Eagles launched their summer strength and conditioning program.
“The workouts have been outstanding so far,” he said. “The kids are working hard. We’ve had good attendance, around 65. We had basketball kids going in June — we know that we have to juggle that — but they got there when they could, and now it’s July and it’s ready to roll.”
Douglas’ roster features “right around 15 seniors,” according to Lyles, including quarterbacks Eli Teal and Braxton Lindsey, both of whom received snaps during Tuesday’s event at Boaz.
“A lot of those kids started as freshmen,” Lyles said. “There’s no excuses as far as those kids are concerned. They look like they’re seniors. When I first got here, they looked like they were freshmen and sophomores, and now a lot of those kids have physically matured, been in the weight room.
“Physically, we look a lot better than we have at any point since I’ve been here.”
Lyles is turning around the fortunes of the Douglas program. The Eagles posted a 3-37 record in the four seasons before his arrival. His teams are 9-12, including a 6-5 record and a postseason appearance in 2021. It was Douglas’ first winning season and first state playoff berth since 1998.
On Aug. 11, Douglas travels to Gaylesville for a fall jamboree at 6 p.m. The Eagles kick off the 2022 season by hosting Susan Moore on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. DHS last played the Bulldogs in 1993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.