It was a big, wooden cabinet that sat on the floor in the living room and had a 19-inch screen offset to the left on the front of it. Our Magnavox color console television had two large round knobs beside the screen to adjust the volume and change the channels…there were no remote controls back then. Our viewing selection included just three channels that were transmitted from Huntsville…19 was CBS, 31 was ABC and 48 was NBC.
Back in the 60s and 70s, we didn’t have a cable box or satellite dish to ensure proper reception…just a tall, steel pole secured to the side of the house with a large antenna made from conductive metal attached to the top of it. A long wire ran from the top of it to the inside of the house and attached to the back of the T.V.
Sometimes when the wind blew hard and twisted our antenna around, it resulted in a fuzzy screen inside. That’s when Daddy had to walk outside and turn the pole ever so slightly until Momma hollered out the window “Stop! That’s good!” He made that trip several times in rain, sleet, snow and ice just so we could enjoy our regular programs.
Early weekday mornings, I watched The Three Stooges while Momma cooked breakfast and Daddy read the morning newspaper that was thrown out in our driveway each day before the break of dawn.
After we ate, Daddy liked to watch a few minutes of the Morning Folks show with Grady Reeves.
When school wasn’t in session and I couldn’t play outside, I watched morning game shows like “The Price is Right” with Bob Barker and “Let’s Make a Deal” with Monty Hall. But Momma took control of the channel selection at noon on Monday through Friday to watch her “stories.”
Soap operas were all the rage back in those days. “All My Children” came on first on channel 31 for thirty minutes. Then she switched to channel 19 to watch half hour episodes of “As the World Turns” and “Guiding Light.” Then it was back to ABC for “One Life to Live” and “General Hospital.” She didn’t let me watch them with her until I was a teenager.
At night after supper, Daddy tuned in to the evening news with Walter Cronkite. It was real news back then…not opinions or fake accounts...just the gospel truth and we believed what was reported. After the news, we sat down as a family and watched shows together like “Gilligan’s Island,” “The Andy Griffith Show” and “The Beverly Hillbillies.”
Some of my favorite shows growing up were “The Brady Bunch,” and “Bewitched.” Daddy liked “Hawaii Five-O,” “Dragnet” and “Gunsmoke” best of all while Momma preferred “I Love Lucy,” “Green Acres” and “Petticoat Junction.” They were all good, clean shows and we loved them all.
Every once in a while, me and Momma stayed up after Daddy went to bed and watched “The Tonight Show.” Momma loved a good joke and I laughed with her whether I understood the punch line or not.
After Johnny Carson signed off for the night, the National Anthem was played and then the countdown began. When the seconds ran out and the clock struck midnight, the transmitters were shut down and all the televisions in the world went to static… and stayed that way until around 5 the following morning.
Momma said nobody needed to be up watching TV in the middle of the night anyway.
On Saturdays, I spent the morning watching The Bugs Bunny Show, the Flintstones and Scooby Doo. At 11:30 am, my older sister and I watched American Bandstand. She knew all the songs and dance moves and for a preschooler, I could do the twist pretty good.
These days, television is a whole different ball game compared to what I had as a child. My flat screen is 70 inches and hangs above the fireplace. It came with a remote control that has about a hundred buttons on it of which I always seem to press the wrong one. I have a cable box sitting on the mantle instead of an antenna outside which allows me to watch any channel I pay for 24 hours a day if I so choose.
While television was a huge part of my life growing up, surprisingly, I don’t watch it much these days. I’m just not interested in Dr. Pimple Popper or Naked and Afraid and just one episode of The Walking Dead scared me to death! I’ve never watched a minute of The Kardashians and don’t plan to anytime soon.
When I do turn on the tube, it’s usually to watch the Atlanta Braves or the Crimson Tide and I do watch an occasional episode of The Andy Griffith Show….just to hold onto some of the values I learned so many years ago that are slipping quickly away in our modern world today.
Sandy Holsonback in a guest columnist for The Reporter.
