Dena Canfield had always wanted a “she shed” to house her lifelong collection of special mementos. So last spring, her husband Greg Canfield embarked on building one.
And, oh, what a she shed he ended up building.
It is constructed almost entirely of repurposed materials, particularly old windows and doors that they’d spent a lifetime collecting. The wooden floor is made from an old packing crate; you can see the word “fragile” stamped in some of the boards.
It looks like a glass building. There are that many old doors and windows in it.
Both Dena and Greg couldn’t be happier with the way the 12x16 structure turned out. It only took Greg about two months to complete it.
“I made one big mistake” said Greg, an avid sportsman. “I started it on opening day of turkey season.”
Greg was helped in the endeavor by Rodney Knight.
“I’m a decent carpenter and I thought I was hiring him to be my helper,” Greg said. “But he’s a master carpenter and I ended up being the helper.”
There was a lot of measuring and computations to make sure all the odd doors and windows fit just right. And occasionally they had to do a little glass cutting or take a piece to a hardware store that could do it.
You could say Rodney put a little blood into the effort.
“We had one on-the-job accident,” Greg said. “A piece of glass was being cut, it broke and a shard went into his leg. Blood went everywhere.”
They got Rodney to the doctor and got him fixed up, but he wouldn’t even knock off for the rest of the day. He went right back to work as soon as he got back from the doctor.
Greg and Dena have nicknamed the she shed “Plumb Purty,” after the country saying that something that looks good is just “plumb purty.”
You could say it was a lifetime in the making. Dena would see a door or a window she liked and they would buy it. The materials – and the collection of items she filled the she shed with – are roughly 50 years in the making.
She has chairs, furnishings and other precious items that belonged to her mother, father and other dear family members. A great deal of the things that that make up who she is have found their way into the shed.
Her father’s rocking chair – that he used to rock her when she was a child – is there. So is his old ashtray. There are Coca Cola artifacts, an old sewing machine, an owl clock, scissors and many, many other items that belonged to her family.
The chandelier that hangs from the rafters is a treasure that the Canfields found in their travels.
“It has been nothing to be traveling down the road, she would see something and we would stop and buy it,” said Greg, who grew up in the Chalakee area outside Guntersville. (He and Dena now live in Albertville.)
A large window that makes up a big part of the back wall came from an old schoolhouse in Tennessee that dates back to 1880.
“We had to re-glaze it of course,” Greg said. He has become an expert at re-glazing windows during this process.
It turns out the window belonged to the family of Spooky Dutton, an Albertville man Greg used to drink coffee with.
“I was up there hunting and came across it,” Greg said.
The packing crate that became the floor once was used to pack steel beams. There was talk of painting or staining the floor, but they ended up leaving it natural and it’s a terrific look.
Some neat engineering feats went into the house. There is a functioning door on every side of the she shed.
“You open them up and you get some really nice cross-ventilation,” Greg said.
The she shed was also build on skids. The Canfields haven’t lived in too many different houses. But if they get ready to leave their current home, it will be easy to take it with them since it’s on skids.
