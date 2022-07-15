This is an opinion column.
Taped to the front of my iMac is a photo I clipped from a column I wrote when my sons, James and Brady, celebrated their fourth and second birthdays, respectively, in 2018. Staring at that clipping, I can’t help but wonder where the time went, because James turned 8 on July 11 and Brady turned 6 on July 12.
My mother-in-law, Ginger Haven, describes her grandsons as the dynamic duo, although they probably would argue over which one of them is Batman. My beautiful bride, Malarie, described our sons as the two wild ones when she posted to Facebook the photo accompanying my column.
“I don’t even want to imagine how BORING life would be without their antics!,” Malarie wrote about James and Brady.
This year, we surprised the boys with a trampoline as their birthday gift. James searched our home for birthday presents Monday morning as Malarie did a nice job of keeping him guessing. We hid the box containing the trampoline in the bed of my truck, and we revealed the surprise just before I left for the office.
I must give a shout-out to my brother, Jeff, and Malarie for putting together the trampoline. Both of them know I’m no handyman.
Malarie and I hope the excitement over the gift doesn’t wear off soon, because it’s something James, Brady and their sister, Maggie Jo, can enjoy year-round. The trampoline also keeps them from asking to watch videos or play games on our phones. James has downloaded more than 100 games to my phone.
My beautiful bride and I are thankful our children are happy and healthy. When it comes to their raising, we pray that we’ll continue to follow the admonition of Proverbs 22:6, which reads, “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”
Weekend in Atlanta
Malarie and I attended our first Braves game at Truist Park on July 8. I appreciate my dear friend, Mona Coker Smith, for hooking us up with a pair of great seats.
The Braves crushed the Nationals 12-2 in a game that featured five home runs, four of them by Atlanta. I’ve attended several Braves games through the years but none of them ever had five homers. I do remember attending a Braves-Pittsburgh game in the late 1970s when legendary Atlanta pitcher Phil Niekro picked off two Pirates at first base, an unusual accomplishment.
On July 9, Malarie and I visited the Atlanta History Center, which contains the most extensive exhibit on the Civil War I’ve ever seen. We didn’t go there specifically for that exhibit, but once we started touring, we became captivated by the amazing collection of memories, including a Confederate battle flag featuring blood stains and bullet holes from a May 1864 battle.
The center also houses Cyclorama: The Big Picture, featuring the fully restored cyclorama painting The Battle of Atlanta. Completed in 1886 by 17 German artists, the hand-painted work of art stands 49 feet tall, is longer than a football field and weighs 10,000 pounds. It’s one of only two cycloramas in the United States, with the other being the Battle of Gettysburg.
I first learned about The Battle of Atlanta cyclorama when I was a third- or fourth-grader at Crossville Elementary, and I had always wanted to see it. It’s just as impressive as I imagined it would be.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
