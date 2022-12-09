DOUGLAS, Ala. — The Albertville varsity teams swept rival Douglas on Tuesday night at Loyd Berry Gym.
It was Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame Night on Tuesday, as the Eagles recognized inductees from DHS and Albertville. Several inductees have ties to both schools.
Douglas varsity boys assistant coach Jalon Jimmerson is a new member of the MCSHOF board of directors.
VARSITY BOYS
Albertville 56, Douglas 48
Cooper Colvin paced the Aggies to victory by scoring a game-high 21 points. Fifteen of them came in the second half, including eight in the fourth quarter.
Keandre Yancey netted seven of his 13 points in the final quarter to help the Aggies close out the win. Sam Barclift finished with 10 points.
Hunter Smith chipped in six, Reed Kitchens four and Jon Wesley Seay two for Albertville, which led 11-5, 24-10 and 39-34 at the quarter breaks.
Cooper Butler led the Eagles with 19 points. He netted 17 in the second half, with 11 of them coming in the third period.
Eli Teal scored 13, hitting a trio of 3-pointers. Jackson Sims and Dakota Stewart contributed six each and Jaylen Spain four.
VARSITY GIRLS
Albertville 47,
Douglas 43 (OT)
The Lady Aggies erased a 19-7 deficit at the end of the first quarter and rallied for the win.
Douglas came out on fire, hitting five 3-pointers to build its 12-point advantage at the first rest stop. Sydnie Sanders and Chloe Avans both made two treys.
Albertville rallied in the second quarter behind eighth-grader Gracyn Robeson, who hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points. The Lady Aggies trimmed Douglas’ lead to 22-21 at the half.
The Lady Eagles were up 37-36 after three quarters. The contest was tied 42-42 at the end of regulation.
Albertville converted 5-of-8 free throws in overtime as it outscored DHS 5-1.
Roberson paced AHS with 16 points. Molly Morrison followed her with 12.
Ava Teague contributed nine points, Bailey Jarrell and Dana Fuentes four each and Sierra Harris two.
Sydnie Sanders finished with 15 points on five treys to lead Douglas’ attack.
Crimson Sanders and Avans both netted six, Maddie Hayes four, Juliana Allen and Madison Franklin three each and Tori Rojek and Mallory Ackles both had two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.