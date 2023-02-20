A few mornings ago, there were several out-of-the-ordinary delays that interrupted my routine route to work. “Delays on the way” landed in my heart and seemed to connect with some Scripture that stood out to me recently.
I had been reading of Israel’s journey from Egypt to the Promised Land. There was grumbling and complaining, disobedience and unfaithfulness. Basically, just a lot of yuck that caused delays in progress.
But there was something that I have never really taken time to dig into before (to my knowledge) in reading these passages. The defeats of the kings Sihon and Og in Numbers 21—two huge victories that the Lord achieved through Israel BEFORE they crossed the Jordan into Canaan.
There was a lot of warfare that took place AFTER Israel crossed the Jordan, but there seems to be something special about these two unexpected pre-promise battles.
• These enemies marched out against Israel to face them in battle, not the other way around.
• Israel’s future enemies across the Jordan would later melt in fear because of these battles.
To offer you some encouragement if you are facing an unexpected attack before stepping into the Lord’s promise, or if you are just encountering some “delays on the way” ...
Sometimes you are assaulted by the enemy when you are just trying to mind your own business!
You may be loving Jesus, loving people, moving forward in His will and way—getting really close to stepping into the Promised land—and then bam! You get smacked by the enemy. If you are a child of God, it’s going to happen! There will be Sihons and Ogs marching out against you on your journey, but don’t stop moving forward in the Lord’s will. Trust that He will fight for you and defend you. Watch Him conquer the enemy through you.
But that’s not all...
The battles you will face one day will take note of how you are walking through the battle you face now.
Opposing forces you have yet to encounter will tremble in fear when they remember that the God who is with you now is the same One who will be with you then.
Don’t get discouraged by your “Sihon” moments; don’t let those “Og” attacks cause you to lose faith.
Watch God use you for good in the battle...then watch Him use the battle for your good.
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
