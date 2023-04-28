Bonnie Ragsdale Hadden
Boaz
Bonnie Ragsdale Hadden, 74, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel.
Interment will follow at Beulah Cemetery. Rev. Gary Smith, Jr. will officiate her service.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. before the service.
She is survived by her children, Beth Bateman, Sonya Hadden, Lisa Hadden, Shirl Marshall, John Hadden, Chris Hadden and Curtis Hadden; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Ellen Duke (Keith) and Sandra Butler (Larry); brother, Ricky Ragsdale (Andrea); and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive flowers or donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
William Theron Petrey Jr.
Powell
Mr. William Theron Petrey, Jr., 77, of Powell passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at his residence.
No funeral services will be held. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy Petrey; son, Ronald Theron Petrey Jr.; brother, Ronald Petrey (Susan); a nephew; and a great-niece.
Layce “Larry” Gene Baugh
Albertville
Lacye “Larry” Gene Baugh, 73, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Memory Hill Cemetery. Paul Neuss will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at Albertville Memorial Chapel before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Baugh; son, Brian (Tracie) Baugh; a grandson; his sister. Linda Williams; and several nieces and nephews, several family and friends.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Marshall Cancer Care Center.
Michael White
Boaz
Michael White, 70, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his home.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Albertville
Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Myrtle Tree Cemetery. Rev. Shane Ross and Rev. Thomas Dismuke will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah White; sons, Jason White (Sherri) and Michael White, Jr. (Jessica); seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; Sister, Rhonda Grindle (Steven); brother, Tim White (Teresa); and a host of nieces and nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
