GUNTERSVILLE - Bring your family for a day full of fun at the annual Lake Guntersville Spring Fling on April 15.
The community event kicks off at noon. Come early to support the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center at its Rock the Block fundraising event starting at 9:30 a.m.
Additionally, Guntersville First United Methodist Church will offer a touch-a-truck event for children from 10 a.m. to noon.
Chalk art on the sidewalks will guide Spring Fling visitors to food trucks, vendors, live musical performances, and a children’s area.
Lawn chairs are encouraged to enjoy the performances. Downtown Guntersville merchants will offer a host of special sales and activities throughout the afternoon, as well.
The children’s area at the Marshall County Courthouse will have inflatables, face painting, sno cones from Total Dental Care, and more. All children’s activities are free of charge.
“Spring Fling has become a highly-anticipated event in the lake city,” said Mayor Leigh Dollar.
“The Lake Guntersville Merchants come together to offer visitors and locals a chance to spend time outdoors in our beautiful city, having fun, and making memories with their families.
Spring Fling brings people across North Alabama together in Downtown Guntersville, and during Art on the Lake, to enjoy sidewalk sales, a vendor market and food truck alley, live entertainment, children’s activities and much more.”
A blue cup map will be available to guide adults through Guntersville’s entertainment district throughout the afternoon.
Old Town Stockhouse restaurant will also offer signature cocktails at its patio party starting at 4 p.m.
During the day, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., visitors can also make their way to the Guntersville Recreation Center on Sunset Drive for Art on the Lake, where they can view the works of local artists and craftsmen.
More details are available on the Lake Guntersville Spring Fling 2023 event page and the Lake Guntersville Merchants Association page on Facebook.
The Spring Fling entertainment schedule includes:
• Noon-12:30 p.m. Guntersville High School jazz band live performance
• 12:30-1 p.m. Guntersville Elementary School’s second grade choir singing “Lily the Catfish,” an original song based on a new children’s book about a young catfish in Lake Guntersville
• 1-2:30 p.m. Whole Backstage performances of upcoming shows “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” and “Into the Woods.”
Afterward, the WBS children’s theater will help children make animal masks and offer information on how to get involved in children’s theater.
• 2:30-3:45 p.m. Family-friendly, community karaoke at Errol Allen Park, hosted by 412 Pub.
• 4-6 p.m. Live music by Voltz “The Best Dad Band in Town” at Errol Allen Park
