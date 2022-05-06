Twice Guntersville standout Jadyn Bonds had finished as the 5A state runner-up in the high jump.
While she had an indoor title to her name coming into her junior year, the outdoor title had been elusive.
Bonds raised the bar Thursday in Gulf Shores, literally a figuratively, setting a new personal best mark, tying the school record, and capturing the gold medal in the high jump.
Bonds cleared 5-foot-6 at the best possible time, giving her the title and Guntersville's first individual medal of the weekend.
While Bonds jumped to the individual title in the high jump, another prolific jumper put herself on the podium in the triple jump.
Albertville's Amiah Murry, who captured the state indoor title in the event this past winter, lept to a mark of 36-feet, eight and three quarter inches on Thursday to take home the bronze medal in her final competition in the event.
The opening day of the State Track Meet was one hampered by weather issues, that caused a number of delays throughout the opening day of competition, and even pushed the start of Friday's events back to a noon start. The rest of the meet is slated to conclude Saturday.
In addition to Bonds' victory, three other Wildcats scored well on Thursday thanks to a pair of distance runners and a pole vaulter. Kenlie Nelson nabbed seventh in the 1,600-meter run, Lane Pilote on the boy's side notched a Top-10 finish in the 1,600 as well, while Abbie Cagle finished in a tie for seventh in the girl's pole vault finals.
Others to place on Thursday included Jose Ponce of Sardis, who took home sixth in the javelin, while Carter Lambert of Boaz posted a Top-8 finish in the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash, to advance to Saturday's final heat.
