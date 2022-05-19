OXFORD – For the first time ever, the Snead State Community College baseball team is a conference champion.
Tuesday, Snead State knocked off Wallace Dothan Community College 14-3 in nine innings to win the program’s first-ever Alabama Community College Conference tournament title.
With the victory, the Parsons earn an automatic berth into the NJCAA College World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Triston Todorowski, the Most Valuable Player of the tournament, only gave up five hits and two runs over eight innings of work. The righthander struck out four.
“What a game. Our kids are unbelievable; they really fight for each other,” said Snead State Head Coach Casey Underwood. “The first two games were a back-and-forth battle. The crowd was awesome today, and playing in that environment in front of so many of our fans really helped us out. I want to thank everyone from the college that came out to support us as well, the staff, administration. Thank you for support, and Mayor Dyer, too.”
Coach Underwood, who took the reigns from Coach Gerry Ledbetter in 2018, was named the 2022 ACCC Coach of the Year. In his four seasons as the head coach at Snead State, he’s compiled a 120-55 record, including a 42-14 record this season.
The Parsons 42 wins this year are the most in a season in the history of Snead State baseball.
“I’ve been here for three years, and I have never been on a team like this. I love these guys,” said sophomore Julian Sauger. “This is a really special feeling. I’m at a loss for words right now, but we have more work to do, so that is the focus now.”
Lawrence Hammonds had the hot hand on Tuesday, tallying four hits. Snead State scored two runs off of Hammonds’ first inning double to take an early lead that the Parsons would never relinquish.
Snead State scored five runs in the fifth inning, led by Ryan Godfrey, Jarren Wright, and Mason Cooper. Tyler Mauldin hit a two-run homerun in the eighth inning for the Parsons.
Coy Martin threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Three Snead State players made the ACCC All-Tournament Team – Austin Young, Julian Sauger, and Carter Frederick.
The Parsons coaching staff is rounded out by Assistant Coaches Gerry Ledbetter, Andrew Porch, and Cameron Furr.
“It’s a great time to be at Snead State,” said Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore. “We are excelling on the fields, in the classrooms, and as an institution. Janet and I are proud of our players, the coaches, and the staff that makes it possible for our student-athletes to excel at this level. It takes a village, and we are happy to be part of the village at Snead State.”
It was the first year for the ACCC Tournament to be played at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. As a former resident of Oxford, Dr. Whitmore was able to present the team with the championship trophy.
The 2022 NJCAA College World Series will be held May 28-June 4 at Sam Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Colo.
Snead State 6, Wallace Dothan 12
Going into Tuesday’s finale as the ACCC North’s no. 2 seed, the Parsons were up 3-0 for the tournament. A 12-6 loss in the first game against Wallace Dothan on Tuesday forced the winner-takes-all championship game.
Snead State fell behind early and couldn’t come back in the high-scoring affair. Despite the loss, the Parsons did collect eight hits.
Carter Frederick and Ryan Godfrey both homered for Snead State. Frederick went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Parsons in hitting.
Snead State 12, Wallace Dothan 10
In an intense back-and-forth battle on Sunday, Snead State defeated Wallace Dothan 12-10.
Snead State opened up the scoring in the second inning when Mason Cooper homered on a 1-2 count, scoring three runs.
In the bottom of the third, the Parsons tied things up at five when Ryan Godfrey doubled on a 1-0 count to score a run.
Snead State took the lead for good with three runs in the fifth inning. Tyler Mauldin singled on a 2-2 count to score two runs, and Cooper Prince singled on the first pitch of the at bat to score one run.
Luke Lyon was the winning pitcher for Snead State. He surrendered eight runs on nine hits over three and two-thirds innings, striking out four. Evan Steckmesser and Evan Rightnowar entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Carter Frederick and Mason Cooper both homered for the Parsons.
Snead State racked up 15 hits on the day. Jarren Wright, Carter Frederick, Cooper Prince, Mason Cooper, and Tyler Mauldin all managed multiple hits for the Parsons. Frederick and Wright each collected three hits to lead the Parsons.
Snead State 9, Lawson State 1
The Parsons took home a 9-1 victory over Lawson State on Saturday.
Lawson got on board in the first inning with a solo homerun, but Snead State rightfielder Carter Frederick singled on the first pitch of the at bat in the third inning to score one run and tie things up. Frederick went for the long ball in the fifth inning.
The Parsons collected 14 hits. Tyler Mauldin, Carter Frederick, Cooper Prince, and Lawrence Hammonds each had multiple hits for the Parsons. Frederick and Mauldin both had three each.
Snead State didn’t commit a single error in the field.
Jeb Bartle was the winning pitcher for Snead State, going all seven innings and recording just five hits, one run and four strikeouts.
Snead State 5, Coastal-Alabama South 1
Tristin Todrowski was on the mound for the Parsons first game of the tournament on Friday. He allowed six hits and one run over eight innings, striking out six.
Carter Frederick threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Julian Sauger went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Snead State in hitting.
