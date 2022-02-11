Obituaries for February 12, 2022

Jackie Wayne
Buchanan Sr.
Evensville, Tenn.
Jackie Wayne Buchanan Sr., 76 of Evensville, Tenn., died Feb. 9, 2022, at his residence in Evensville.
Survivors include his wife, Judy C. Buchanan of Evensville; children, Kathy (Chester) Pendleton of Dayton, Tenn., Karen (Johnny) Herd of Evensville, Jackie Wayne Buchannan, Jr. of Evensville, and Kimberly Pugh of Dayton, Tenn.; sisters, Glenda Pendley, and Mona Gable of Albertville; and brother, Jimmy Buchanan of Albertville; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 7 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the chapel of Coulter-Garrison Funeral Home, with Rev. Ronald Guffey officiating. Interment will be 10 a.m., on Monday Feb. 14, 2022, at Rhea Memory Gardens in Dayton, Tennessee.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Coulter-Garrison Funeral Home.
Alene Beaty
Boaz
Mrs. Alene Beaty, 97 of Boaz, died on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at her son’s residence.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery with Bro. Wayne White officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday morning from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Beaty was born in Alabama on Jan. 13, 1925, to Joe Harrison and Bruxie Parrish Hanner.
Mrs. Beaty is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Deb Beaty, of Boaz; grandchildren, Jill and Ben Cassidy, Judd Beaty, Aliesha and Clyde Williams, and Michelle and James Farlow; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis B. Beaty, and daughter, Dianne Smith.
Pallbearers will be Judd Beaty, Leighton Griep, Ben Cassidy, Nathan Finley, Mike Finley and David Kittle.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
John Ray Daniel
Boaz
Mr. John Ray Daniel, 79, of Boaz, died on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Daniel is survived by his daughter, Amanda Leajoi Daniel, of Boaz.
Billy J. Morrow
Crossville
Billy J. Morrow, 72, of Crossville, died Feb. 8, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services will be Feb. 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Rice Cemetery in Arab. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Kristy Owens; daughters, Tammy Henzel (Joe), Trisha McDonald (Kevin) and Rebecca Owens; sons, Billy R. Morrow and Anthony Goldring; sisters, Joyce Balko (Ronald) and Peggy St. Peters (Mike); brothers, William Morrow (Cindy), Jerry Morrow, and Albert Morrow Jr. (Mary); 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Brian Black
Albertville
Brian Black, 50, of Albertville, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services will be Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Old Sardis Cemetery with Bro. Deon Black officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home.
Survivors include his parents, Charles A. and Lavelle Black, of Northport, and Glenda Faye and Jimmy Wynn, of Fackler; brother, Mike (Teresa) Black, of Berry; a niece; two nephews; a half-sister, Tonya (John) Mills, of Tuscaloosa; and longtime companion, Diane Moore, of Albertville.
Glen Edward Miller
Boaz
Glen Edward Miller, 56, of Boaz, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Rev. Doyce Putman will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his parents, Herman Junior and Mary Helen Miller; brother; Rickie Miller (Sandy); sister, Linda Grant (Russ); a niece; and four nephews.
The family has requested no food or flowers. Donations can be made to Union FCM Church Cemetery Fund.
Grady Randall
Alexander
Boaz
Grady Randall Alexander, 76, of Boaz, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at his residence.
His funeral service was Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Boaz Carr Funeral Home. Burial followed at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Jackie Garrard officiated the service.
He is survived by his children, Grady Alexander, Jr., Lucas Alexander and Darla Mitchell; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters; Jan Crosby (Kevin Darmer) and Ann Mashburn; and brother, Ray Alexander (Peggy).
Helen Jo Justice
Valley Head
Mrs. Helen Jo Justice, 67, of Valley Head, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at her residence.
Family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Kerby Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Melvin R. Justice; sons, James (Katelyn) Justice, Jon (Dixie) Juras and Michael (Pam) Trimmell; and seven grandchildren.
Hilda Jane Golden Tillman
Boaz
Hilda Jane Golden Tillman, 77, of Boaz, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at her home.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 before the service.
She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Delynn Tillman, Jimmy Wayne Tillman (Suzi), Gerald Lee Tillman (Sharon), Steven Alan Tillman (Lora), and Regina Darlene Tillman Williams (Thomas Earl); seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Colvin; mother-in-law, Margret Adell Tillman; brother-in-law, Robert Michael Tillman; and sisters-in-law, Arbra Ledbetter and Beverly McGill (Dwight).
