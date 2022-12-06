GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — A phone scam targeting Marshall County residents attempts to collect money in exchange for not being arrested.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said several residents have reported receiving “spoofing” calls. Spoofing is a technique where cybercriminal disguises themselves as a known or trusted source, in this case they are able to make calls appear to come from the Sheriff’s Office.
“Spoofing can take many forms,” Sims said, “such as spoofed emails, IP spoofing, DNS spoofing, GPS spoofing, website spoofing and spoofed calls.”
Residents have reported the scam calls involve someone pretending to be an employee of the Sheriff’s Office attempting to collect money. Part of the scam is a claim by the caller to have warrants for the recipient’s arrest and if the recipient doesn’t pay a bond fee of some sort, an arrest will be made.
“Please know the sheriff’s office or any other law enforcement agency will not call you and try to collect money to avoid being arrested,” Sims said. “If we do have a warrant on anyone, we will come to you in person. If you get one of these calls, hang up and call the Sheriff’s Office immediately to let us know or tell them you’re calling the Sheriff directly to verify this information. Please do not give them or verify your personal information.”
Sims said the current scam targets his office, but residents should be aware similar scams can involve any law enforcement agency or business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.