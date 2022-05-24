John Howard Cochran
Albertville
John Howard Cochran, age 80, of Albertville, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2022.
He was born on September 22, 1941, in the Adamsburg Community to the late Fraser and Oline Cochran of Fort Payne. Howard graduated from Fort Payne High School in 1959.
As a young man, Howard held several jobs in different fields but settled in automotive repair and managed parts and service departments for various automotive dealerships. In 1985, he decided to start his own business in automotive repair specializing in foreign automobile repair. The community knows him best as a small business owner of Auto-Medics, Inc. from 1985 until 2010.
Howard dedicated his life to helping and serving others. As a young boy, Howard became involved in Boy Scouts of America, obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout. He became involved in the Boy Scouts again when his son was in elementary school. Scouting has been a passion of his for over 40 years serving as Scoutmaster. Howard was inducted into the Order of the Arrow and received numerous awards including the Silver Beaver award. Howard also served the community being Santa Claus for the Albertville Chamber of Commerce in its annual Christmas parade and “Cookies with Santa” event for over 20 years. Howard was honored with the Chamber’s Wall of Fame award designation for his volunteer work in 2010.
Howard was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Martha Panell Cochran, his parents Fraser and Oline Cochran, and sister Linda Brown.
Survivors include three children Brian H. Cochran (Lee Anne), Dr. Kimberly R. Cochran (Hadrian Moore), and Kelley Cochran Stone (Craig); brother David Cochran; sister Myra Politakis; and grandchildren Martha Grace Cochran, Olivia Cochran, Phoebe Moore, Doles Howard Moore, Zach Stone (Shelby), and Collin Stone.
Services will be at Adams-Brown Funeral Home with visitation on June 2, 2022, from 5 - 7 p.m. and memorial service on June 3, 2022, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Boy Scouts of Greater Alabama. Visit online Home - Greater Alabama Council (1bsa.org), choose Mountain Lakes District, and include in memory of John Howard Cochran.
Mildred Lucille Johnson Bargfrede
Boaz
Mildred Lucille Bargfrede, of Boaz, passed away on Friday May 20, 2022.
She is survived by daughters, Cynthia (Les) Osborne and Sandra (Jeff) Lacks; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family service, in lieu of flowers please make donations to Kendra Hospice Care in Gadsden. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
David Murdock
Albertville
Mr. David Murdock, 57, of Albertville, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service will be Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Piney Grove Church (Grove Oak).
Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. assisted the family.
Survivors include his mother, Glenda Pendley; brothers, Michael Buchanan (Tammy), Danny Murdock and Patrick Murdock; a special aunt, Mona Gaboe; and two nephews.
James Doyle
Lovelady
Albertville
James Doyle Lovelady, 89, of Albertville, died May 21, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bobby Waddle officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Robin Nelson (Thomas); brother, Edwin Lovelady (Dolly); and two grandchildren.
Jeanne Seay
Albertville
Jeanne Seay, 78, of Albertville, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
The family will have a private graveside service at a later date. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her children, Randall Arnold, Robert Arnold, Bryan Arnold, Dana Strickland (David) and Dona Arnold; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Seay; and sister, Jeanette Clottfelter.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Ruby Inez Jolley
Crossville
Ruby Inez Jolley, 92, of Crossville, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Her funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Crossville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Dekalb Memorial Gardens. Rev. Justin Joiner, Rev. Stan Moore and Rev. Shane Umphrey will be officiating.
Visitation Will be 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
She is survived by her daughters, Delores Norbut (Eddie), Shelby Satterfield (Rick), Patricia Cook, and Karen Umphrey (David); eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Lowell Eugene Lee (Barbara); sister, Willodean Bearden; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Veneeda Childress
Albertville
Veneeda Childress, 86, of Albertville, died May 22, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Burial in New Harmony Cemetery in Geraldine. Bro. Gene Lambert officiated.
Survivors include daughters, Teresa Orr (Willie) and Shree Childress; daughter-in-law, Myra Childress; sister-in-law, Donna Smith; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
William Stanford
Horton
William Stanford, 59, of Horton, died May 19, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Sims; daughter, Chasity Stanford (Aaron Fant); sons, Joseph Stanford (Hannah Smith) and Johnny “Bubba” Sims (Bre); mother, Beatrice Stanford; sisters, Angie Buchanan (Jerry), Cindy Martin (Mitchell), Amy Gamble and Hope Stanford; and nine grandchildren.
