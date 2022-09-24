LEESBURG, Ala. — West End broke a 10-game losing streak to Sand Rock Friday night with a 44-21 win over the Wildcats.
It was the Patriots’ first win over Sand Rock since 2001. West End improved to 5-1 overall heading into an open week while Sand Rock dropped to 2-4.
Kane Lawson rushed for 139 yards and scored two touchdowns while quarterback Tyler Jones passed for 224 yards and two scores. The two touchdown passes were to Thad Pearce, who caught seven passes for 192 yards. Lawson also returned an interception for a score.
West End jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. Lawson had a 76-yard touchdown run while both Jones to Pearce touchdown passes came in the quarter. The first touchdown pass was 47 yards while the second was 50 yards.
In the second quarter, Sand Rock would sandwich two touchdown passes around a 3-yard touchdown run by Jones. West End led 28-14 at halftime.
The only scoring in the third quarter came on a 43-yard field goal by West End’s Evan Stancil as the Patriots led 31-14 after three quarters.
Lawson scored the only fourth quarter touchdowns for West End. He rushed for a 21-yard score and returned an interception for a score.
