LANGSTON, Ala. — A domestic dispute ended with a man in jail facing numerous charges, including assaulting a police officer.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance between a mother and son at a residence on Armstrong Road in Langston on Oct. 29.
An elderly female was identified as the victim and was found suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Sims said 45-year-old James Benson, the victim’s son, was identified as the offender and resisted deputies’ attempts to take him into custody.
Following a struggle with the deputies on scene, Benson was arrested and charged with firs-degree domestic violence, second-degree assault on a police officer, first-degree criminal trespass, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
The female victim was transported by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital.
The deputy also received medical treatment for minor injuries sustained during the incident, Sims said.
