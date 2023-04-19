BOAZ — Reese Cobb, a senior at Boaz High School, recently signed his letter of intent to continue his swimming career at the University of Montevallo.
“It’s just crazy, because it’s what I’ve been doing since I was five years old, and this has been the goal the whole time,” he said. “It’s amazing to see all of the hard work I’ve put in pay off.
“Being a student-athlete can be really tough,” he added. “And it’s not so much the physical side of it all that’s toughest. It’s the mental game … It’s all about pushing yourself past what your body wants you to do and doing what you know you can do. Pushing past the bad days when you don’t want to keep going and not giving up.
“And then, on top of that, finding balance between your studies, a job, and having a life outside of it all. It can stack up really quick, and can get really hard, but you have to work through it if you want to reach the next level.”
Helping him along the way, keeping him on the right track, were his coaches Dusty Thomas, Matt Pendergrass and Patrick Williams.
“The people and coaches here at Boaz are the reason why I’m able to have the opportunity to compete at the next level,” he said. “Before moving here four years ago, I was at Guntersville. But I realized that if I wanted to get that opportunity, I had to come here.”
Reese also paid homage to his parents, mother Chandra Weinbel and father Gordon Cobb.
“My mom has always pushed me the most for swim,” he said. “She’s seen what I have the potential to do, and she has always told me, ‘If you can do it, but you just have to want to do it.’
“And my dad, he’s been one of my biggest motivators,” Reese added.
Reese was one of three seniors that played an integral role in leading the Pirates to the AHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving 1A-5A State Championship in December — the second in Boaz’s program history.
Reese helped deliver silver medals in the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay.
Individually, Reese finished fourth in both the 100 freestyle and backstroke.
In years prior, the team had finishes of third, second and second at the state meet.
“We were there and got so close, but this year it finally all clicked,” Reese said. “Everyone came together, and we were able to go out on top. That’s definitely the accomplishment I’m most proud of.”
After receiving various offers in and around the state, Reese said he settled on choosing Montevallo due to its proximity to home, as well as the environment.
“It’s a beautiful campus, lots of green, and the red brick roads,” he said. “I just really enjoyed the environment when I was able to take visits down there. That’s what stood out to me.”
Montevallo has only had a competitive swimming team for about four years, Reese said, and he’s excited to put his mark on the young program.
