Reese Cobb, who helped Boaz win an AHSAA State swimming championship last December, signs to continue his career at the University of Montevallo. Supporting him are, front row, Reagan Cobb, his sister; Gordon Cobb, his father; and Chandra Weinbel, his mother; and back row, from left, Dusty Thomas, Boaz head coach; Patrick Williams, Boaz athletic director; and Chris Hayes, Boaz principal.