A single-vehicle crash at approximately 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, has claimed the life of a Boaz teen.
According to Alabama State Troopers, the 18-year-old was fatally injured when the 2000 Chrysler Cirrus in which the youth was driving, left the road, struck a ditch and then the vehicle caught on fire.
The juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on U.S. 431 at the 27 mile-marker, approximately 3 miles north of Attalla.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
