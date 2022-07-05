A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a DeKalb County man charged with manslaughter following a hit-and-run earlier this year that claimed the life of a Crossville teen.
Tyler Blaise Wilbanks, 23, of Sylvania, is expected to appear in court on August 22 at the DeKalb County Courthouse.
Wilbanks was charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in connection to a hit-and-run in April that claimed the life of Harley Lasseter. He was arrested in Pell City following a daylong investigation.
The Dekalb County District Attorney’s Office, Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Rainsville Police Department, Albertville Police Department, Fort Payne Police Department, Geraldine Police Department and The Center for Applied Forensics assisted in the arrest.
According to officials from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on April 2 on Alabama 75 near the 68-mile marker, about three miles south of Geraldine.
Lasseter was killed when the 2003 Honda CH-80 motorcycle he was driving was hit from behind by a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Wilbanks, which police say left the scene.
ALEA says Lasseter was pronounced dead on the scene.
Wilbanks has remained in the custody of the DeKalb County Jail since his arrest on a $100,000 bond.
Geraldine High School Principal Jason Mayfield characterized Lasseter as a “great kid” who not only competed on the school’s football and basketball teams, but also supported the school and his fellow students in any way he could.
“Harley was an outstanding young man,” said Michael Davis, head football coach, and Jeremy Smith, head basketball coach in a statement issued at the time of Lasseter’s death. “He was an everyday example of honor and integrity. His positive attitude was conveyed through his charming smile.”
