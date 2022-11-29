The complete AHSAA Super 7 State Football Championship pairings and semifinal results are listed below:

Wednesday, Nov. 30

AHSAA GIRLS’ FLAG FOOTBALL Super 7 Finals

Oxford (18-3) vs. Auburn (12-1), 2 p.m.

CLASS 7A

Super 7 Finals

Thompson (10-3) vs. Auburn (12-1), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Super 7

CLASS 3A Finals

Piedmont (12-2) vs. Saint James (12-2), 11 a.m.

CLASS 1A Finals

Pickens County (11-3) vs. Leroy (12-1), 3 p.m.

CLASS 5A Finals

Ramsay (12-2) vs. Charles Henderson (12-1), 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

Super 7

CLASS 4A Finals

Cherokee County (12-2) vs. Andalusia

(13-1), 11 a.m.

CLASS 2A Finals

Fyffe (14-0) vs. B.B. Comer (12-2), 3 p.m.

CLASS 6A Finals

Mountain Brook (12-2) vs. Saraland (13-1), 7 p.m.

AHSAA 2022 FOOTBALL

PLAYOFFS SEMIFINAL RESULTS

CLASS 1A

Leroy (12-1) 28, Millry (12-2) 11

Pickens County (11-3) 44, Coosa Christian (9-5) 40

CLASS 2A

B.B. Comer (12-2) 44, Highland Home (12-2) 15

Fyffe (14-0) 41, Pisgah (11-3) 14

CLASS 3A

Saint James (12-2) 35, Mobile Christian (6-8) 7

Piedmont (12-2) 55, Sylvania (10-4) 22

CLASS 4A

Andalusia (13-1) 29, Montgomery Catholic (13-1) 26

Cherokee County (12-2) 42, Oneonta (11-2) 21

CLASS 5A

Charles Henderson (12-1) 27, Faith Academy (11-3) 12

Ramsay (12-2) 27, Pleasant Grove (11-2) 20

CLASS 6A

Saraland (13-1) 21, Theodore (13-1) 6

Mountain Brook (12-2) 28, Muscle Shoals (11-2) 7

CLASS 7A

(Played Nov. 18)

Auburn (12-1) 14, Central-Phenix City (10-3) 13

Thompson (10-3) 40, Hoover (11-2) 10

GIRLS’ FLAG

FOOTBALL

(Played Nov. 14, 15)

Auburn 13, Hoover 0

Oxford 18, Vestavia Hills 6

