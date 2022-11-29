The complete AHSAA Super 7 State Football Championship pairings and semifinal results are listed below:
Wednesday, Nov. 30
AHSAA GIRLS’ FLAG FOOTBALL Super 7 Finals
Oxford (18-3) vs. Auburn (12-1), 2 p.m.
CLASS 7A
Super 7 Finals
Thompson (10-3) vs. Auburn (12-1), 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Super 7
CLASS 3A Finals
Piedmont (12-2) vs. Saint James (12-2), 11 a.m.
CLASS 1A Finals
Pickens County (11-3) vs. Leroy (12-1), 3 p.m.
CLASS 5A Finals
Ramsay (12-2) vs. Charles Henderson (12-1), 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Super 7
CLASS 4A Finals
Cherokee County (12-2) vs. Andalusia
(13-1), 11 a.m.
CLASS 2A Finals
Fyffe (14-0) vs. B.B. Comer (12-2), 3 p.m.
CLASS 6A Finals
Mountain Brook (12-2) vs. Saraland (13-1), 7 p.m.
AHSAA 2022 FOOTBALL
PLAYOFFS SEMIFINAL RESULTS
CLASS 1A
Leroy (12-1) 28, Millry (12-2) 11
Pickens County (11-3) 44, Coosa Christian (9-5) 40
CLASS 2A
B.B. Comer (12-2) 44, Highland Home (12-2) 15
Fyffe (14-0) 41, Pisgah (11-3) 14
CLASS 3A
Saint James (12-2) 35, Mobile Christian (6-8) 7
Piedmont (12-2) 55, Sylvania (10-4) 22
CLASS 4A
Andalusia (13-1) 29, Montgomery Catholic (13-1) 26
Cherokee County (12-2) 42, Oneonta (11-2) 21
CLASS 5A
Charles Henderson (12-1) 27, Faith Academy (11-3) 12
Ramsay (12-2) 27, Pleasant Grove (11-2) 20
CLASS 6A
Saraland (13-1) 21, Theodore (13-1) 6
Mountain Brook (12-2) 28, Muscle Shoals (11-2) 7
CLASS 7A
(Played Nov. 18)
Auburn (12-1) 14, Central-Phenix City (10-3) 13
Thompson (10-3) 40, Hoover (11-2) 10
GIRLS’ FLAG
FOOTBALL
(Played Nov. 14, 15)
Auburn 13, Hoover 0
Oxford 18, Vestavia Hills 6
