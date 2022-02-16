The Boaz varsity boys basketball team kept their postseason momentum going Tuesday night by beating Fairview 65-55 in the Class 5A sub-regional playoffs at Pirate Gymnasium.
The victory sends the 5A Area 13 Tournament champion Pirates (21-12) to the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State for the first time since 2011. Boaz meets Ramsay, last year’s 5A state runner-up, in the semifinals Friday morning at 10:30 at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Boaz is making its ninth appearance in the Northeast Regional. Overall, it’s the Pirates’ 10th regional trip.
Gael Vazquez, RJ Hampton and Chadan Hamilton combined for 49 of the Pirates’ 65 points Tuesday night, propelling the team to its fifth consecutive victory. BHS has won 15 of its last 18 games.
Vazquez poured in a game-high 24 points, hitting four 3-pointers. RJ Hampton finished with 15 while Chadan Hamilton contributed 10.
“I’m just proud for the kids,” Boaz head coach Cale Black said. “They’ve really worked hard. It’s been a goal for a year to win the area championship and give us a chance to go to Jacksonville. I’m just proud they’ve accomplished that.
“Tonight, we started and we really wanted to push the ball and get in transition, and we did that early and got a lead. They went to the 1-3-1 zone and threw us off a little bit, and we couldn’t make any shots. The second half we got back going.”
Leading 11-9 after the first quarter, the Pirates opened the second period with a 9-0 run — including a dunk by Hampton and a 3 by Vazquez — that pushed their advantage to 20-9.
Fairview trimmed Boaz’s margin to 24-17 at intermission.
The Aggies pulled within 30-26 midway through the third quarter, but back-to-backs treys by Carson Jones ignited a 13-6 run by the Pirates. Vazquez’s 3 at the buzzer gave BHS a 43-32 lead.
“They had cut it to four, and two 3s built it out to 10,” Black said. “I think that was two big shots for Carson.”
Jaquan Kelly delivered a breakaway dunk at the 6:53 mark of the fourth quarter, providing Boaz’s only basket during a 7-2 Fairview run. Two field goals by Hampton, followed by a trey and baseline jumper from Vazquez, restored the Pirates’ lead to double figures at 54-41 with 4:33 remaining.
The Aggies never came closer than eight points down the stretch, as Boaz sealed its victory by hitting 9-of-12 free throws in the final 2:38. Andre Kirkland added a layup for the Pirates with 18.9 seconds left.
Landon Tweedie and Kobe Payne powered Fairview’s attack with 16 points each.
“Anytime you can go to Jacksonville it rallies the community, and everybody gets behind them,” Black said.
“We’ve talked about it for three years. The banners here in the gym have years up there on accomplishments, and that’s what I’ve told them — let’s try to put numbers up there. Leave some type of legacy.
“They’re getting to put numbers up there on the banner, but I just told them a while ago we can’t be satisfied. We’ve got to keep going.”
On Friday, the Pirates face a Ramsay team making its fourth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. The Rams defeated Alexandria 59-47 in the sub-regional round behind 14 points from Brandon Nixon and 13 points, 11 rebounds and three steals from 6-foot-5 Kerrington Kiel.
“When you get to Jacksonville it’s going to be top-tier opponents, and with the 5A regional, you’re always going to get some teams from the Birmingham area,” Black said.
“The big thing is we’re going to have to be real patient with the basketball and take advantage of the opportunities we have.
“The biggest thing is going to be rebounding. We struggled tonight. We knew they were a hard-playing team. Fairview really went to the boards. They hurt us tonight getting some offensive boards. We’ve got to try and clean that up.
“At Jacksonville, it really comes down to the fundamentals of basketball and doing everything, but you have to do it every possession. You can’t let the environment or your opponent overwhelm you. We’ve just got to control what we can control.”
