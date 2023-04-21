ALBERTVILLE — The Albertville varsity baseball team celebrated its 2023 senior night Tuesday by crushing Center Point 15-1 at Sheldon Elmore Park.
Senior pitcher Reece Knight threw a no-hitter for the Aggies. He allowed an unearned run in the fourth inning. He finished with seven strikeouts and four walks.
Knight helped his cause at the plate by batting 1-for-2 with a double, one run and one RBI.
The Aggies collected 11 hits, including a double by Conner Lowery and a triple by Hayden Howard. Howard closed 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.
Halen Painter batted 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Jake Killion went 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI.
Conner Lewis finished 1-for-1 with three runs and one RBI, and Gavin Jones was 1-for-1 with two runs and one RBI. Luke Powell ended the day 1-for-1 with a run and two RBIs, and Lowery was 1-for-2 with a run and two RBIs.
Aden O’Rourke contributed one run and one RBI.
The Aggies scored three runs in the bottom of the first and exploded for 12 in the bottom of the third.
Knight collected an RBI double, Lowery belted a two-run double, Howard delivered a two-run triple, Killion lined an RBI single, Powell stroked an RBI single and Painter contributed an RBI groundout in Albertville’s monster inning.
