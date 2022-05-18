Despite the new rules passed last year that allows teams an extra week of fall practice along with a jamboree if they opt out of the spring season, Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield is not one to pass up the chance to get better in the spring.
The Red Devils, who will drop back down to 2A this fall after realignment, completed their spring session this past Friday night, traveling to Coosa Christian where they faced the hosts, along with 3A power Saks in a chance to get young players experience against some of the top talent in the state.
“I always want to have spring training if we can,” Benefield explained. “I want to always have it because we get ten days. And then we want to play quality competition, so we felt like Saks and Coosa could provide that, so that’s the way all that came about.
“I thought they played really hard, and that was what we were trying to get accomplished, to try and block and tackles as best we can. We didn’t tackle very well, but those guys on the other side had a lot to do with that, because we haven’t had the opportunity to try and tackle anyone like them, so that helps us to get accustomed to that type of speed. I thought our guys played hard and we had a productive spring as far as fundamentals.”
For Fyffe, the spring is a chance at continual improvement, and one position he had his eye on was the quarterback spot over the 10 days. With Kyle Dukes graduating, the Red Devils will have a different quarterback for the third time in three seasons. And while Benefield has yet to name a starter, whoever steps under center will be young and inexperienced, with the reps on Friday proving valuable, along with a jamboree in the fall against Piedmont.
Fyffe will play that jamboree without the extra week of practice time to prepare due to playing the spring season.
“Just competing and trying to get better every day, we’re going to have a young quarterback whoever ends up being that, but we’re not just a team that depends on the quarterback to win a game for us,” he said of the reps his young signal callers have built up. “That was huge, that’s a full game there that they got a lot of work in, then in the fall they’ll play Piedmont in a jamboree, so we know how quality an opponent that is. So, after this spring and this fall, they’re not going to play anyone better, so that’s how we try to put pressure on them, and make them play against the best. That’s just my thoughts anyway, I want to play quality opponents that make us better.”
One other area Benefield said the team has focused on throughout the spring, and will continue to into the summer, is having the team’s skill players improve their pass catching after a season that saw the Devils, who are typically a run-first team, complete just 11 passes over the course of last season.
“It’s typical spring,” he noted. “Play physical, play hard, and we want them to continue that habit all the time. Then continue to gain a little more strength here in the summer, then look to our skills guys to catch a lot of balls and get better in that area and have an athlete to go out and catch the football.”
Other than that, Fyffe doesn’t plan to stray too far from what has made them one of the state’s most successful football programs.
Fyffe will open the 2022 campaign on August 26 against neighboring rival Geraldine, in what is not a non-Region game after Fyffe’s move back to 2A.
