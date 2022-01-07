Monday afternoon, the Marshall County Commission held a special called meeting to discuss District 1 emergency measures, road closing and solicitation bids for repairs on Union Grove Road due to a washout on Dec. 29.
Marshall County Engineer Bob Pirando said the location of the washout is over Tacket Branch.
“The upstream fill slope, over at this location, failed, and when it failed, it took several sections of pipe along with it,” Pirando said.
According to the plan set that dates back to 1952, there are two lines of 60 inch diameter pipes, 140 feet long, buried underneath 40 feet of earth and fill a 1 to 1 ½ slope on top of the pipes.
To remove and replace the pipes, the 40 feet of fill will have to be removed and laid back at a suitable slope or stair stepped so the engineers can get in there safely and replace the two lines and the existing corrugated related metal pipe, Pirando said.
“That would have to be excavated and then replaced with an engineered fill…We can potentially go from 1 ½ to 1 fill slope, but it’s going to have to probably be a reinforced soil slope which is going to require some additional engineering outside here in my office,” he said.
Pirando estimated the preliminary cost of putting it back at pre existing condition to be about $1.7 million, which does not include outside engineering.
District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate said Union Grove Road is one of the most in the county and is heavily traveled daily at all hours.
“We got to find a way to get this repaired because we have to open this road back up as soon as possible,” Shumate said. Shumate added that he is not happy with the estimated cost and hopes to get by with a lot less.
Since there will be work in the creek, a permit from the Army Corps of Engineering will be required before starting.
