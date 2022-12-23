GADSDEN, Ala. — The head coaches in the Etowah County School System selected 40 players to the 2022 All-Etowah County Football Team.
West End put seven players on the squad while Sardis had six choices.
Southside junior quarterback Gauge NeSmith won Player of the Year honors. Glencoe senior quarterback Nolan Fairley was Offensive Player of the Year, and West End junior linebacker Josh Carroll claimed the Defensive Player of the Year award.
Carroll was a tackling machine for West End’s defense, racking up 152 on the year. He also recorded 13 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries and two sacks while causing two fumbles and recovering one.
Derrick Sewell, West End’s second-year head coach, received Coach of the Year honors. He guided the Patriots to a 7-4 record, their most wins since a 7-4 finish in 2007.
The Patriots posted their first winning season since 2015 and earned their first state playoff berth since 2016.
The complete All-Etowah County Team is:
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Conner Masters, senior, Hokes Bluff
Running back: Kobe Harris, senior, Gaston
Running back: Noah Sprayberry, senior, Hokes Bluff
Running back: Mason Teague, junior, Southside
Running back: Rockman Sainsbury, junior, West End
Wide receiver: Cole Stone, senior, Hokes Bluff
Wide receiver: Garrett Burns, senior, Sardis
Wide receiver: Cody Roberts, senior, Southside
Wide receiver: Thad Pearce, senior, West End
Tight end: Garrett Gaskin, senior, Glencoe
Offensive lineman: Nehemiah Samples, sophomore, Gaston
Offensive lineman: Kyle Fitts, junior, Gaston
Offensive lineman: Luke Hollingsworth, junior, Gaston
Offensive lineman: Taylor Westcott, senior, Glencoe
Offensive lineman: Gage Garner, junior, Sardis
Offensive lineman: Jacob Strunk, senior, Southside
Offensive lineman: Mark Fuller, senior, Southside
Kicker: Gavin Bray, senior, Glencoe
Athlete: Blaze Gerhart, junior, Sardis
DEFENSE
Defensive lineman: Jordan Haney, junior, Glencoe
Defensive lineman: Kaleb Coshatt, senior, Hokes Bluff
Defensive lineman: Dakota Holcomb, senior, Hokes Bluff
Defensive lineman: Jose Ponce, junior, Sardis
Defensive lineman: Dakota McKay, senior, West End
Defensive lineman: Jeremiah Smith, senior, West End
Linebacker: Josh Hester, junior, Gaston
Linebacker: Caleb Chapman, senior, Glencoe
Linebacker: Jaylen Simmons, senior, Hokes Bluff
Linebacker: Levi Martin, freshman, Sardis
Linebacker: Tytan Rich, junior, Southside
Linebacker: Evan Stancil, senior, West End
Defensive back: Cooper Horton, sophomore, Glencoe
Defensive back: Anderson Morgan, sophomore, Hokes Bluff
Defensive back: Koal Garrett, sophomore, Southside
Defensive back: Jaxon Hamby, freshman, West End
Punter: Brylon Pilkington, senior, Hokes Bluff
Athlete: Luke Martin, junior, Sardis
HONORABLE MENTION
Kodie Bogle, sophomore, Gaston
Keller Skaggs, sophomore, Gaston
Layden Staton, junior, Gaston
Carter Cook, sophomore, Glencoe
Lucas Huff, junior, Glencoe
Aaron Mann, sophomore, Glencoe
Kevin Rodriguez, freshman, Glencoe
Leon Chen, sophomore, Hokes Bluff
Layton Horne, senior, Hokes Bluff
Dylan Lancaster, junior, Hokes Bluff
Coleman McGinnis, junior, Hokes Bluff
Logan Wieman, sophomore, Hokes Bluff
Bryson Blevins, junior, Sardis
Carson Gillilan, junior, Sardis
Eli Morton, junior, Sardis
Jacob Smith, junior, Sardis
Brayden Bowers, sophomore, Southside
Jordan Bryan, sophomore, Southside
Smiley Jones, senior, Southside
Brody McCutcheon, sophomore, Southside
Cayden McMichael, junior, Southside
Scotty Motes, junior, Southside
Jake Stewart, junior, Southside
Triston Chaney, junior, West End
Eli Golden, senior, West End
Tyler Jones, senior, West End
Kane Lawson, junior, West End
Jackson Price, sophomore, West End
The All-Etowah County Football Team is recognized each year during a night of the Etowah County Basketball Tournament.
The 2023 tournament is scheduled for Jan. 17-21 at Glencoe High School.
