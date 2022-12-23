GADSDEN, Ala. — The head coaches in the Etowah County School System selected 40 players to the 2022 All-Etowah County Football Team.

West End put seven players on the squad while Sardis had six choices.

Southside junior quarterback Gauge NeSmith won Player of the Year honors. Glencoe senior quarterback Nolan Fairley was Offensive Player of the Year, and West End junior linebacker Josh Carroll claimed the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Carroll was a tackling machine for West End’s defense, racking up 152 on the year. He also recorded 13 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries and two sacks while causing two fumbles and recovering one.

Derrick Sewell, West End’s second-year head coach, received Coach of the Year honors. He guided the Patriots to a 7-4 record, their most wins since a 7-4 finish in 2007.

The Patriots posted their first winning season since 2015 and earned their first state playoff berth since 2016.

The complete All-Etowah County Team is:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Conner Masters, senior, Hokes Bluff

Running back: Kobe Harris, senior, Gaston

Running back: Noah Sprayberry, senior, Hokes Bluff

Running back: Mason Teague, junior, Southside

Running back: Rockman Sainsbury, junior, West End

Wide receiver: Cole Stone, senior, Hokes Bluff

Wide receiver: Garrett Burns, senior, Sardis

Wide receiver: Cody Roberts, senior, Southside

Wide receiver: Thad Pearce, senior, West End

Tight end: Garrett Gaskin, senior, Glencoe

Offensive lineman: Nehemiah Samples, sophomore, Gaston

Offensive lineman: Kyle Fitts, junior, Gaston

Offensive lineman: Luke Hollingsworth, junior, Gaston

Offensive lineman: Taylor Westcott, senior, Glencoe

Offensive lineman: Gage Garner, junior, Sardis

Offensive lineman: Jacob Strunk, senior, Southside

Offensive lineman: Mark Fuller, senior, Southside

Kicker: Gavin Bray, senior, Glencoe

Athlete: Blaze Gerhart, junior, Sardis

DEFENSE

Defensive lineman: Jordan Haney, junior, Glencoe

Defensive lineman: Kaleb Coshatt, senior, Hokes Bluff

Defensive lineman: Dakota Holcomb, senior, Hokes Bluff

Defensive lineman: Jose Ponce, junior, Sardis

Defensive lineman: Dakota McKay, senior, West End

Defensive lineman: Jeremiah Smith, senior, West End

Linebacker: Josh Hester, junior, Gaston

Linebacker: Caleb Chapman, senior, Glencoe

Linebacker: Jaylen Simmons, senior, Hokes Bluff

Linebacker: Levi Martin, freshman, Sardis

Linebacker: Tytan Rich, junior, Southside

Linebacker: Evan Stancil, senior, West End

Defensive back: Cooper Horton, sophomore, Glencoe

Defensive back: Anderson Morgan, sophomore, Hokes Bluff

Defensive back: Koal Garrett, sophomore, Southside

Defensive back: Jaxon Hamby, freshman, West End

Punter: Brylon Pilkington, senior, Hokes Bluff

Athlete: Luke Martin, junior, Sardis

HONORABLE MENTION

Kodie Bogle, sophomore, Gaston

Keller Skaggs, sophomore, Gaston

Layden Staton, junior, Gaston

Carter Cook, sophomore, Glencoe

Lucas Huff, junior, Glencoe

Aaron Mann, sophomore, Glencoe

Kevin Rodriguez, freshman, Glencoe

Leon Chen, sophomore, Hokes Bluff

Layton Horne, senior, Hokes Bluff

Dylan Lancaster, junior, Hokes Bluff

Coleman McGinnis, junior, Hokes Bluff

Logan Wieman, sophomore, Hokes Bluff

Bryson Blevins, junior, Sardis

Carson Gillilan, junior, Sardis

Eli Morton, junior, Sardis

Jacob Smith, junior, Sardis

Brayden Bowers, sophomore, Southside

Jordan Bryan, sophomore, Southside

Smiley Jones, senior, Southside

Brody McCutcheon, sophomore, Southside

Cayden McMichael, junior, Southside

Scotty Motes, junior, Southside

Jake Stewart, junior, Southside

Triston Chaney, junior, West End

Eli Golden, senior, West End

Tyler Jones, senior, West End

Kane Lawson, junior, West End

Jackson Price, sophomore, West End

The All-Etowah County Football Team is recognized each year during a night of the Etowah County Basketball Tournament.

The 2023 tournament is scheduled for Jan. 17-21 at Glencoe High School.

