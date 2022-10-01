ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville capitalized on excellent field position and an Albertville turnover to build a 27-0 halftime lead while rolling to a 34-7 triumph over the Aggies on Thursday night.
Albertville’s 2022 homecoming game on McCord Field at Aggie Stadium was originally scheduled for Friday night. Huntsville improved to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the Class 7A Region 4 standings. The Aggies dropped to 1-5, 0-4.
The Panthers started their first offensive series at Albertville’s 30-yard line following a short punt, but the Aggie defense stiffened and forced a turnover on downs.
Sims Bowman provided Huntsville’s first points by kicking a 49-yard field goal with 58.5 seconds remaining in the opening quarter. A holding penalty erased a Panthers’ touchdown on that drive.
Albertville starting quarterback Hayden Howard suffered an ankle injury on the last play of the first quarter and didn’t return to the game. Reece Knight replaced Howard.
Huntsville’s Clements Langford and Robert Willcutt sacked Knight on a third-and-four play from the AHS 23, forcing the Aggies to punt from their end zone. The Panthers took over at the AHS 30 after the short kick, and Ryan “Huck” Hensley broke free for a 30-yard TD run on first down. Bowman’s extra point made it 10-0.
The Aggies’ next drive ended with an 18-yard punt, setting the Panthers up in AHS territory again. Huntsville reached the 5-yard line, but the Aggie defense forced the Panthers to settle for a 22-yard field goal by Bowman with 6:17 left in the second period.
Albertville fumbled on the first snap after the kickoff, and Jamari Holden recovered for the Panthers at the AHS 27. Huntsville converted the opportunity on Jacks McClung’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Alex Moore with 3:19 on the clock. Bowman’s kick made it 20-0.
McClung capped Huntsville’s last series of the first half with a 34-yard TD pass to a leaping Kameron White, who took the pass away from an Aggie defender in the end zone with 25.5 seconds left. Bowman kicked it to 27-0.
McClung’s third scoring pass of the night covered 21 yards to Hensley with 6:30 to go in the third period. Bowman’s conversion extended the Panthers’ lead to 34-0.
With 12.3 seconds left, Albertville’s Isaac Henderson prevented another Panthers’ TD by forcing a fumble that bounced into the end zone, where Des Revolte recovered.
Albertville took over at its 20 and gained its first scoring opportunity of the night. Hunter Smith turned Knight’s short pass into a 62-yard catch-and-run, giving the Aggies first-and-goal at the 5. However, the Panthers’ defense delivered a goal-line stand, forcing AHS to relinquish possession on downs at the 3 with 7:14 left in the fourth quarter.
The Aggies avoided a shutout on their last series of the game.
Knight’s 27-yard completion to Cooper Colvin made it first-and-goal at the 8. On fourth-and-goal from the 6, Knight threw to Smith, who scooped a low throw in the middle of the end zone for a touchdown. Alex Mateo kicked the extra point with 15.7 seconds remaining.
Albertville continues in region play Oct. 7 with a road trip to Grissom of Huntsville.
