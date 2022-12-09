This article is an opinion on religion.
Advent, from the Latin for “to come” is the first season of the year in many Christian Denominations. It’s a time to start over, to reflect, to hear anew the words of the Prophets and to prepare for the coming of Jesus. It is a time of preparation for the coming of Christ in three ways: the Coming Cosmic Christ at the end of time, the celebration of the birth of the baby Jesus, and the Coming of Jesus the Christ into our hearts.
The Old Testament Prophets, John the Baptist, Elizabeth, John’s mother, and Mary the mother of our Lord help us prepare for these “Comings” by reminding us of God’s hopes and desires for us from the beginning of creation. These Prophets give us the tools to prepare the ground of our hearts and souls to receive the Good News of Jesus Christ, “God with us.”
Isaiah Proclaims, “in days to come the mountain of the LORD’s house shall be established as the highest of the mountains. . . all the nations shall stream to it. Many peoples shall come and say, ‘Come, let us go up to the mountain of the LORD, to the house of the God of Jacob; that he may teach us his ways and that we may walk in his paths.’ For out of Zion shall go forth instruction, and the word of the LORD from Jerusalem. He shall judge between the nations. . .they shall beat their swords into ploughshares, and their spears into pruning-hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore. O house of Jacob, come, let us walk in the light of the LORD!” (2:1-5)
Isaiah continues: Righteousness shall be the belt around his waist, and faithfulness the belt around his loins. The wolf shall live with the lamb, the leopard shall lie down with the kid, the calf and the lion and the fatling together, and a little child shall lead them. The cow and the bear shall graze, their young shall lie down together; and the lion shall eat straw like the ox. The nursing child shall play over the hole of the asp, and the weaned child shall put its hand on the adder's den. They will not hurt or destroy on all my holy mountain; for the earth will be full of the knowledge of the LORD as the waters cover the sea (from Isaiah 11:1-10)
Eight hundred years later we hear another voice of encouragement: “In those days John the Baptist appeared in the wilderness of Judea, proclaiming, ‘Repent, for the kingdom of heaven has come near. This is the one of whom the prophet Isaiah spoke when he said, ‘I am the voice of one crying out in the wilderness: Prepare the way of the Lord, make his paths straight. I baptize you with water for repentance, but one who is more powerful than I is coming after me. . .He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire. (Matthew 3:1-12)
Mary, the soon to be mother of Jesus brings us slowly home: “My soul magnifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for he has looked with favor on the lowliness of his servant. Surely, from now on all generations will call me blessed; for the Mighty One has done great things for me, and holy is his name. His mercy is for those who fear him from generation to generation. He has shown strength with his arm; he has scattered the proud in the thoughts of their hearts. He has brought down the powerful from their thrones and lifted up the lowly; he has filled the hungry with good things and sent the rich away empty. He has helped his servant Israel, in remembrance of his mercy, according to the promise he made to our ancestors, to Abraham and to his descendants forever.” (Luke 1:46-55)
The Prophets remind us to join with the Saints of old to do justice, and love kindness, and walk humbly with our God.” (Micah 6:8)
Ben Alford is the former rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Albertville.
