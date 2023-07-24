Weather permitting, beginning Tuesday 7-25-23:
The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin a traffic signal upgrade at the intersection of U.S. 431 and Butler Avenue. This upgrade will restrict traffic flow during the project; however, this upgrade will improve traffic flow in this area when completed. This project is scheduled to extend to Friday. Boaz Police officers urge drivers to obey all traffic control devices and please drive safely during the construction project.
