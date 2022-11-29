SYLVANIA, Ala. — The Boaz varsity girls basketball team closed out its run in the Sylvania Thanksgiving Tournament with a pair of victories.
On Nov. 22, the Lady Pirates routed Westbrook Christian 63-34 as all 10 players contributed in the scoring column.
Boaz trailed 14-4 and 24-23 at the first-half quarter breaks. The Lady Pirates seized the momentum by outscoring Westbrook 29-4 in the third period to build a 52-28 advantage.
Boaz’s leading scorer was Jazzy Roberts with 15 points, followed by Osalyn Minor with 13. Roberts scored eight in the Lady Pirates’ huge third quarter.
Maggie Patterson contributed nine (on three 3-pointers), Barbara Jackson seven and Harley Wyatt, Lillac Stanton and Jonna Brown all four. Amylia Langley got three and Ava Tipton and Alexus Ashley both two.
Keyara Jones with 13 and Gracie Hyfield with 11 paced Westbrook’s offense.
On Nov. 23, the Lady Pirates squandered a huge first-half lead before beating North Sand Mountain 71-66 in overtime.
Boaz sank five treys in the first quarter while rolling to a 23-7 advantage at the break. Boaz stretched its margin to 43-22 at intermission.
North Sand Mountain stormed back in the second half, cutting Boaz’s lead to 49-37 at the third-quarter break and forcing a 57-57 tie at the end of regulation.
Boaz outscored NSM 14-9 in overtime, led by Ashley with five and Roberts with four. Ashley hit a 3 in the extra period.
Roberts pumped in 18 points to lead BHS. Minor finished with 13 and Ashley with 12.
Langley collected nine points, Jackson eight, Patterson five, Wyatt four and Stanton two.
Kayden Reyes topped NSM with 16 points. Kam Patterson tossed in 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.