It will be a year of change for boy’s basketball in the Sand Mountain Region, with four new head coaches across the area, headlined by Dylan Bunnell at Albertville, Dustin Bryant at Fyffe, Jay Shankles at Crossville, and Lance Smith at West End.
In addition to the coaching changes, three teams who made the Sweet 16 and beyond are back in action, two of those with dreams of advancing further this year, while the third undergoes wholesale changes to the lineup and coaching staff.
Here’s a look at each of the 10 AHSAA teams this season, presented in alphabetical order:
Albertville, 17-8 last season
Head Coach: Dylan Bunnell
After more than 20 years of Patrick Harding at the helm, Dylan Bunnell takes over the Aggies after coaching at 4A John Paul II last season.
Much like athletics across the board at Albertville, it’s a year of change for the Aggies. In addition to Bunnell coming in, the Aggies graduated six players off last season’s team that started 13-0 before injuries derailed the season.
Despite the loss of a number of key players, the Aggies return a trio of strong guards in Elijah Moss, Givenchy Dorival, and Jojo Prickett. Dorival scored 21 points in the Aggies’ season-opener last week. That trio are the only players on this season’s team to have logged significant varsity minutes in past years.
For Bunnell and the Aggies, this season is about laying a foundation, and finding out what they have in newcomers like Sam Barclift, Cooper Colvin, and Jon Wesley Seay, while working towards hitting their stride come February.
“Our goal this season, as it will be every season, is to be playing our best basketball in February,” Bunnell said. “We will work early in the season to build an identity for ourselves, as well as bring a bunch of guys together who, outside of our June competition dates, have never played competitive basketball together as a group.
We will have to work daily on building team chemistry, an elite competitive mindset, and a deep understanding of our roles and assignments.”
Asbury, 15-11 last season
Head Coach: Johnny Pelham
The Rams were a scrappy bunch last season, finishing over .500 while having to play in a brutally tough area that features last season’s 3A state champion in Fyffe, this season’s favorite in Plainview, and an always tough Sylvania team.
The Rams graduated five seniors off last season’s team, but Coach Pelham sees a lot of talent in this season’s team.
“Our skill level across the board is pretty good,” Pelham said at Marshall County Media Day. “The only thing that concerns me is our lack of experience. If we can get ahold of the understanding of taking care of little things throughout games, then we’ve got a chance to be pretty good.”
Seniors Zack Adams and Yahir Rodriguez are the only two players who return significant experience at the varsity level. Rodriguez will be a three-year starter this season.
According to Pelham, the big key for success will be how the team defends as a whole, and how quickly they can learn to overcome the lack of experience to reach their full potential.
The Rams open the season on November 11 at Crossville.
Boaz, 19-11 last season
Head Coach: Cale Black
After reaching the sub-Regional round last season, the Boaz Pirates have their sights set on a deep run this season with a trio of talented scorers returning, as well as a new addition to the coaching staff.
Leading the way for Boaz is Gael Vazquez, who averaged 13.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game a season ago, while Chadan Hamilton (9.9 ppg) and RJ Hampton (8.5 ppg) also return to give the Pirates three scoring threats.
“I think mostly, leadership and experience,” Black said of the difference in this season’s team. “We have a lot of guys coming back from a team that made the playoffs, and it’s really made them hungry. Experience-wise, these guys have been through It and they want to make it a little bit farther.”
In addition to the roster experience, the Pirates added former Fyffe coach Neal Thrash as an assistant after he led the Red Devils to the 3A title last season, before retiring from head coaching and joining the Pirates this summer.
The Pirates have their eyes on the Area championship this season with hopes of hosting the sub-Regional game, hopefully getting them back to Jacksonville State for Regionals.
Boaz opened the season Tuesday night against Scottsboro.
Crossville, 5-17
Head Coach: Jay Shankles
After a tough season this past winter, the Lions brought in a familiar face in Jay Shankles to try and jumpstart the program.
Shankles comes to the team after two seasons as a middle school coach outside of Crossville, where he was the varsity girls’ coach from 2017 to 2019.
In addition to Shankles taking over, it’s a fresh start for the roster as well, with the team graduating four seniors off last season’s squad, and features a number of freshman and sophomores on this season’s team.
The Lions will look for improvement in area play, where they went 0-6 a season ago and were eliminated in the opening round of the Area Tournament.
The Lions opened their season Tuesday against Gaston, and will play their home opener on Thursday against Asbury.
Douglas, 21-8 last season (Reached Sweet 16)
Head Coach: Skylar Baugh
Expectations are high for the Eagles after topping the 20-win mark last season and advancing to the Sweet 16 of the 5A tournament for the first time since 2007.
Head coach Skylar Baugh returns a deep roster headlined by one of the area’s top players in Raygan Edmondson. Edmondson is the area’s top returning scorer and rebounder from a year ago when he received All-State consideration.
In addition to Edmondson, Yael Lucas and Eli Teal will be counted on as experienced players, all three-year starters.
Baugh said this season’s team put an emphasis on the weight room, giving him one of the strongest teams he’s had since taking over, as well as a tough schedule they hope pays off later in the season.
“We definitely wanted to put a little more strength on our schedule,” Baugh said. “Going into Alexandria last year, that was the best team we played all year. We don’t want to be shell-shocked going into a Regional game, we want to be prepared.”
The Eagles were slated to start their season Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to the football team making the playoffs, and will instead open their season next Tuesday against Arab.
Fyffe, 27-6 last season (3A State Champions)
Head Coach Dustin Bryant
One look at the Fyffe roster and coaching staff compared to last season and you might wonder if it’s the same school.
The entire starting five from last season’s 3A state champions, as well as head coach Neal Thrash, are gone. In are Dustin Bryant at head coach, and a talented but inexperienced group of players stepping into prominent roles.
Four juniors in Nataniel Baugh, Tyler Stephens, Matthew Rasberry, and Lucas Jones are the team’s upperclassmen, while sophomore forward Jesse Matthews will also be counted on to provide minutes.
Fyffe will be hard-pressed to repeat last season’s success in a difficult and deep area that features 3A preseason No. 1 Plainview, a talented and experienced Sylvania team, and an up-and-coming Asbury squad.
With the football team in the playoffs, the Red Devils are not scheduled to start their season until November 18 at New Hope.
Geraldine, 23-5 last season
Head Coach: Jeremy Smith
Expectations are high in Geraldine with four scorers back on this season’s team, one of whom was an All-State candidate.
Sophomore Jaxon Colvin leads the returning Bulldogs, coming off a freshman season that saw him average 13.6 points per game and six rebounds, while Colton Lusher (8 ppg), Connon Johnson (8 ppg) and Redick Smith (6.5 ppg) gives the Bulldogs one of the deepest starting rotations in the area.
While those four do boast experience, Smith said there are five underclassmen who could be pressed into significant minutes this season.
“We want to build on last year’s success,” Smith noted. “We won 23 games, were ranked in the Top-10, were area champs, and sitting at home for the regional tournament. We do not want to be content. We are trying to protect against being complacent. Three of the last four state champions have come from our cross area, so we are playing catch up to them right now. I think we started building some good habits last year, and we want to continue improving in our fundamentals. We will have to be hard workers to overcome our youthfulness.”
Newcomers in Cody Satterfield, Will Arnold, Eli Slaton, Colton Trussell and Lucas Bryant join Carlos Mann as key role players for the Bulldogs.
Geraldine opens its season on November 16 against Crossvile.
Guntersville, 20-5 last season (Sweet 16)
Head Coach: Brett Self
There may not be a better backcourt duo in the area than the Cooper Davidson-Brandon Fussell combo the Wildcats return this season.
That pair were both put up for consideration for All-State, and combined to average over 30 points per game, as well as nearly eight rebounds and eight assists a night to go with 79 steals.
The Wildcats did lose two other All-State nominees from last season’s team, but should get a full season of post player Curt Blanchard, who gives the Wildcats an old school post presence they typically haven’t had.
“We’re very excited about this season,” Self said. “I think the biggest differences from last season and the season before, our guys have been putting the time in and getting better. They’re finding time on their own, getting shots up, and continuing to improve on their game.”
Self said this season’s team has already seen a raised competition level in practices, and that this season’s team brings strong chemistry.
One emphasis from Self and the players are Marshall County Media day for the Wildcats is a focus on rebounding, with last season’s top-two rebounders both gone.
The Wildcats play one of the toughest schedules in the area, with a number of games against Huntsville schools as well as a trip to Mobile for a holiday tournament featuring out of state teams.
Guntersville is scheduled to open the season November 19 against Mae Jemison, but could add games before with the football season over.
Sardis, 3-18 last season
Head Coach: Van Owens
It was tough sledding for the Lions a year ago, winning just one area game.
But with an experienced and tall roster, the Lions will look to challenge Area frontrunners Douglas and Boaz for the title.
Head coach Van Owens oversees a roster that boasts four seniors and a pair of juniors, as well as four players who are listed a 6-foot-2 or taller, including 6-3 senior guard, Elijah Ford.
The Lions will be looking for improvement on offense in particular, where they were held to just over 41 points per game last season.
The Lions will open their season on November 16 when they host DAR.
West End
Head Coach: Lance Smith
After finishing under .500 last season, a new coach with familiarity to the players will hopefully lead a turnaround for the Patriots.
The Patriots brought in Lance Smith to takeover the team, who boasts more than a decade of head basketball coach experience at his previous stops, which includes St. Clair County, Ohatchee, and Glencoe.
Smith is also the defensive coordinator on the football team, and a trio of football players in senior Isaiah Roberson, and juniors Thad Pearce and Eli Golden, are expected to carry the load for the Patriots.
West End opens its season on November 16 at home against Pleasant Valley.
