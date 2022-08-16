The Class 5A, No. 7 Guntersville Wildcats kicked off the 2022 season at home last Friday night against New Hope.
New Hope traveled to Guntersville to take on the Wildcats in a jamboree game before they play their first official game this Friday at Southside.
The Wildcats looked impressive against New Hope winning 56-0, with 42 of those points coming in the first half.
Starting at quarterback this year for the Wildcats will be senior Antonio Spurgeon. Guntersville fans got their first look at what the offense will look like under Spurgeon’s leadership last Friday night. They weren’t disappointed.
Spurgeon threw for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Brandon Fussell had a catch and run of 30 yards for a touchdown. Evan Taylor also had a 50-yard catch and run for a touchdown.
CJ Gomera and Julyan Jordan look to share the running back duties this season. Against New Hope, they were both effective. Gomera rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown while Jordan rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns.
Guntersville head coach Lance Reese was pleased with the offense’s performance.
“We were able to run a lot of different formations in the jamboree, which is always a good thing,” he said. “I’m happy with how the offense played. Antonio, CJ and Julyan played well, and we had five different receivers make catches.”
Guntersville’s defense was equally impressive, not allowing a single first down in the first half. Linebacker EJ Havis will be this year’s signal caller. Havis gained experience last season playing a large amount of snaps as a sophomore.
“EJ did a good job for us calling the plays on defense,” Reese said. “The defense as a whole played well. We were able to get our personnel groups on and off the field, which is very important and why you like playing these jamboree games.”
The Wildcats will travel to Southside Friday night to take on a Panther team that competed in Class 6A last season. This year, the Panthers have moved down to Class 5A Region 6. Kickoff is set for 7.
“Southside is a very confident team that competed in Class 6A last year,” Reese said. “Going on the road is always tough, so we’re going to have to have a good week of preparation. The coaches and players are excited to get this season started.”
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society, the Wildcats enter the 2022 season with the longest road winning streak in the AHSAA.
Guntersville has won 12 consecutive away games, followed by Alexandria with 11 and Montgomery Catholic with 10.
Mars Hill Bible owns the longest home winning streak with 34. Class 7A power Thompson of Alabaster is next with 29.
