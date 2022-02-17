BOAZ – The community is invited to the Snead State Community College Theatre program’s upcoming production of Susan Glaspell’s “Suppressed Desires.”
Directed by Snead State Theatre Instructor Kyle Steffen, “Suppressed Desires” was hailed by Players Press as “a charming comedy proving that sanity is too important to leave to the professionals.”
People will have three different opportunities to see this production. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18 and 19, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. All will be held at the Bevill Center Auditorium.
Admission is free, but donations to help offset the cost of the production will be accepted at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.