The Marshall County Leadership Challenge will host the 2nd Annual Alumni Ball & Graduation for the Class of 2023 on June 8, 2023 at 5:30 pm at the Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge. The evening will consist of dinner, drinks, entertainment, a keynote speaker, and recognition of the graduates of the MCLC Class of 2023. Tickets are $40 for current Alumni members and $50 for guests.
MCLC is accepting applications for the Class of 2024 now through June 2, 2023. The program year will run from August 2023 to May 2024, meeting the third Thursday of each month, and is open to any adult living or working in Marshall County.
Information on the Alumni Ball and applications for the Class of 2024 can be found at www.marshallcountyleadership.com or via email at mclcalabama@gmail.com.
The MCLC was founded in 1992 as an avenue to prepare and build leadership resources within the entire county. The program makes a significant contribution to Marshall County’s well-being by providing intensive hands-on study and in-depth discussion of issues and challenges facing the County including education, economic development, health and social services, local government, state government, tourism, media and law enforcement. Participants of the program- current and emerging leaders- will be better equipped to affect positive change because they gain a greater understanding of the unique forces which make up our community.
Countless organizations benefit from the Marshall County Leadership program. Not only have benefits been through hands-on community projects during the course of the class and further developing leadership skills, but program graduates serve on a variety of boards and commissions in the Marshall County area as well. In the 30-year history of the program, it boasts over 750 graduates.
For more information visit www.marshallcountyleadership.com or contact Lindsey King Hubbard at 256-571-0612.
