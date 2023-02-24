A Fort Payne man will face a jury for the murder of an Albertville man.
Wesley Abernathy, of Fort Payne, was charged with murder after he was accused of shooting Joseph Duane Alita, 28, following a fight at the Tip Top Bar and Gill, on U.S. 431 in Guntersville, in early March 2021. A trial is expected to begin with jury selection Monday. Opening statements are expected to start sometime Tuesday.
At about 1:30 a.m., Guntersville Police officers responded to a fight call in the area and discovered Alita suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Bubba Ritos restaurant just across the street from the bar.
Alita was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Abernathy was charged with murder and booked into the Marshall County Jail.
