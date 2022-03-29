During an emergency called meeting on March 17, the Sardis City Council accepted the resignation of one of the town’s employees.
Mayor Russell Amos said the town’s magistrate, Sherri Wilson, had tendered her resignation for what she said were personal reasons.
Town Clerk Debbie Lanier and the assitant town clerk are both certified magistrates, so the city may not be in a hurry to hire another one, depending on the workload, the mayor said.
The council met again four days later on Monday, March 21 for a regular meeting during which it made the following decisions:
Approved $10,000 budget for the June 25, 2022 Celebration. All present voted in favor.
Voted to replace the culvert at Hood Dr. and Stardust Dr.
Approved Apple Sign Company to install scoreboards at the ball fields in the amount of $2,500.00. All present voted in favor.
