MONTGOMERY – North-South All-Star squads for the upcoming fourth annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Boys’ and Girls’ Tennis competition have been selected.
The four 10-member teams comprised of 2024 rising seniors were announced by Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA), on Tuesday.
The AHSADCA, which operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, will also host all-star games in basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, cross country and golf during the All-Star Week, July 17-21.
Coaches for the 2023 All-Star Tennis squads are:
(North girls) Amanda Johnson, Sardis; Alyssa Minsew, Deshler, Sue Marshall, Randolph (administrative coach); (South girls) Hollis Davis, Auburn; Charles Mathison, McGill-Toolen; Elise Bowden, Trinity Presbyterian (administrative coach)
(North boys) Ian Wisener, Douglas; Jennifer Lee, Pell City; Sue Marshall, Randolph (administrative coach); and (South boys) Matt Hooper, Auburn; Rick Cleveland, UMS-Wright; Elise Bowden, Trinity Presbyterian (administrative coach).
Among the players selected for the North boys’ all-star team are Albertville’s Sam Barclift and Alex Smith.
The North-South all-star girls’ and boys’ tennis competition will take place Monday, July 17.
The North leads in the all-star girls’ tennis series 3-0 after winning last year’s competition 6-3. The North boys hold a 2-1 advantage. The South boys won 6-3 in 2022. Tennis was added to the All-Star Week lineup in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.