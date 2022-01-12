A player hitting 1,000 career points on the basketball court is a rare achievement in and of itself. The player typically needs at least two, if not three seasons of being a team’s primary scorer to achieve the milestone.
When Geraldine’s Jaxon Colvin hit the mark in a win over Hokes Bluff last week, he became one of the few players in area history to eclipse the mark as just a sophomore.
“It’s really unique for somebody to get to that milestone so early in their career,” Geraldine coach Jeremy Smith said of his young star. “Especially, because it’s not that he’s a volume shooter. He’s not coming down and jacking up shots, he’s done it pretty efficiently.”
Colvin, who was also named the DeKalb County MVP on the football field this fall, burst onto the scene last year as a freshman when he was one of the top scorers in northeast Alabama, when he averaged over 13 points per game.
Colvin carried that momentum over to this season, with Smith noting it’s been his ability to score in different ways that’s helped the young standout already hit a milestone that’s typically reserved for juniors and seniors.
“His biggest attribute right now is his versatility,” Smith explained. “He’s one of our bigger guys so he plays in the post for us, but he’s able to step out and shoot the three, take you off the dribble, and do multiple things. He’s kind of a matchup nightmare, you put one of your bigger guys on him and he’s got the ability to take them off the bounce or shoot it, if you put a quicker guy on him he can take you in the post and work on you down there.”
Colvin, who stands 6-foot-3, is also the team’s leading rebounder, averaging in double figures in rebounds on the season, helping Geraldine to an undefeated run in area play so far.
While Colvin is still maturing, Smith says his work ethic in the gym is what makes him standout, and that even as a sophomore, he’s an example to the other players with the work he puts in.
With more than two seasons to go in the purple and white, Smith looks forward to seeing what’s next in Colvin’s journey, both on and off the court.
“Being young, he’s a bit timid as far as voicing his opinion, so we’re trying to take more a leadership role vocally,” Smith concluded. “Defensively, you can always get better. He’s still maturing, he just started driving, but it’s really something to look forward to as far as his potential.”
