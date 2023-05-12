Mountain Valley Arts Council’s Spring Concert Series will feature Southern Heart band on Thursday, May 18th, at 6:30 – 8:30 PM at Errol Allan Park in Guntersville at the corner of Gunter Avenue and Taylor Street. Concessions will be available at the concert as well as nearby restaurants. You can order your dinner in advance and pick it up before the concert starts and have a picnic.
Southern Heart’s music consists of a variety of Country, Southern Rock, and Blues, heavily influenced by Southern Gospel and Bluegrass.
The band has seven members: Loretta Yeager of Mood on vocals, guitar, and keyboard, Robbie Lawson of Guntersville on vocals and guitar, Lonnie Cardwell of Blountsville on vocals and lead guitar, Dale Hyatt of Pell City on vocals and guitar, Dan Patterson of Blountsville on fiddle, banjo, mandolin, Hank Casey of Oneonta on Bass, and Johnny Hill of Russellville on drums.
Each member has a deep musical history spanning as far back as the late 70s. Some of the earlier musical experiences included television performance on the Country Boy Eddie Show, singing on stage with Bill Monroe in the 80s, playing Bluegrass festivals, opening for David Allan Coe in the 90s, and traveling and singing Southern Gospel.
Mark your calendars and bring your folding chairs to enjoy great musicians.
Due to bad weather, a rescheduled concert will be held May 25th featuring Kingfish. And then, mark your calendar for MVAC’s next concert which will feature JED Eye at Civitan Park before the Guntersville 4th of July fireworks display. For that concert, you may need bug spray and sun block as well as your folding chairs.
Special thanks to the concert series sponsors – Alabama State Council on the Arts, City of Guntersville, Sand Mountain Toyota, and Citizens Bank & Trust as well as donations from concert audiences and generous MVAC members.
