Barry Galloway and I were neighbors while growing up on Route 3 Crossville.
Barry, who graduated four years ahead of me, was kind enough to pick me up and let me ride to school with him during his junior and senior years at Crossville High. Back then, I never dreamed he would become the popular co-host of the morning show on WQSB-FM or become synonymous with broadcasts of Albertville High School football and basketball.
Trust me — his sense of humor and love for trivia were part of his personality back during his days as a sharpshooter for the Crossville varsity basketball team.
Barry joined the Aggie football broadcast crew in 1988. Friday night, he kicked off his 35th season by calling Albertville’s fall jamboree at Oak Mountain. He served as the color commentator in his inaugural campaign before taking over play-by-play duties from Jim Carter beginning with the 1989 season.
Barry’s the longest-serving “Voice of the Aggies,” and I want to give a shout-out to my lifelong friend for his dedication to his craft and his outstanding work behind the microphone through the years.
Barry was on the call for two of the biggest wins in Aggie history. In 1992, Albertville traveled to Cullman and beat the Bearcats 21-20 in overtime to pick up the first state playoff victory in Marshall County history. In 2002, he described the action when the visiting Aggies stunned unbeaten and No. 2 Gardendale 28-14 in the opening round of the postseason.
In 2007, Barry called 11 games during Albertville’s centennial season, which ended with the final game in the old Aggie Stadium, a playoff loss to Chelsea. In 2008, he described the action as Albertville opened McCord Field at Aggie Stadium by defeating Southside 28-20.
Barry has been in the booth as Albertville has grown from Class 5A, to 6A and now 7A. He’s also worked with 10 Aggie head coaches from 1988 until today — Dennis Hicks, Paul McAbee, Randy Hallmark, John Grass, Sam Graham, Tommy Tharp, Joel Poole, Dale Pruitt, Cliff Mitchell and Chip English.
Coach Hicks and Coach McAbee are members of the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame. I hope Barry’s career lands him in the MCSHOF someday.
Best wishes for the 2022 season to Barry and the other members of the Aggie radio crew — color commentator John Gladden, statistician Chris Jenkins and sideline reporter Keith Baugh. I pray the Lord will keep them healthy and safe.
Remembering Olivia Newton-John
My favorite female singers of the 1970s were the late Karen Carpenter and Olivia Newton-John, who passed away Monday at the age of 73.
“Have You Never Been Mellow” was one of Newton-John’s No. 1 hits, and I found myself experiencing a mellow moment when I learned of her death. I flashed back in time to the mid-1970s, when I would listen to her songs from the eight-track tape player in my brother Jeff’s Gran Torino.
During her career, Newton-John claimed nearly 40 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including a few more of my favorites like “Please Mr. Please,” “Let Me Be There,” “I Honestly Love You,” “Suddenly” with Cliff Richard, “You’re the One That I Want” with John Travolta and “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”
According to Billboard, in the 15-year span from January 1970 through December 1984, Newton-John notched 15 top 10-charting hits on the Hot 100 — the most of any female artist in that period.
I can’t remember the story, but somehow my cousin Michael McMullins picked up his nickname, “Xanadu,” from Newton-John’s movie of the same name. So many folks know Michael by Xanadu that his mother, my Aunt Jeanette, wonders how many know his real name.
Olivia Newton-John is gone but her music will never die. Thank you, Olivia, for sharing your beautiful gift of song with the world.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
