Friday-Saturday, Nov. 11-12
• Dashing Through Downtown Boaz 2022 will be from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. each day featuring food, entertainment and vendors spread across downtown Boaz. Festivities include horse and carriage rides, live entertainment and Santa Claus. Learn more by contacting the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce at 256-593-8154.
Saturday, Nov. 12
• Crestview Church of Christ in Boaz will hold its annual coat giveaway from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church, located at 2001 U.S. Hwy. 431 (across from Walmart).
Sunday, Nov. 13
• A Health Expo will be Nov. 13 from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Guntersville Recreation Center, 1500 Sunset Drive, Guntersville. The event includes blood pressure, glucose and pulmonary lung strength tests, anti-stress massage techniques, exercise coaching and general diet, health and functional medicine coaching. The event is especially aimed at veterans and will feature soldier and veteran screenings, Pact Act screening, PTSD and SPTSD recovery, and Vietnam and Gulf War exposures registries. Call or text 256-604-4029 or 256-640-1806 or email commanderscorner2022@yahoo.com.
• Welcome Home F.C.M. Church at Douglas will have Homecoming on Nov. 13 beginning at 10 a.m. Special singers will be Clearvision. Lunch will be served at noon with singing continuing at 1 p.m. Rev. Mark Howington is the pastor. Everyone is invited to attend.
• Union F.C.M. Church at Boaz will host a special singing at 6 p.m. featuring Alliance Quartet. Everyone welcome.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
• Marshall Technical School College and Career Night from 4-6 p.m. High school students grades 9-12 and their parents from Marshall County Schools are invited to attend. There is no registration fee. The event will take place at Marshall Technical School, 12312 U.S. Hwy. 431, Guntersville, AL 35976. There will be a hospitality room with refreshments and rooms set up for FAFSA Assistance & mock interviews. Email otinger.angela@marshallk12.org or call 256-582-5629 to learn more.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
• Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department is taking pre-orders for smoked hams (picnics) at $40. Pick up is Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the fire hall from 4-5 p.m. Call 256-582-1301, 256-302-1330 or 256-582-0977 to place orders. Last day to order is Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 17-19
• The Albertville Chamber of Commerce will host a weekend full of festivities kicking off the 2022 holiday selling season with the “biggest shop small event of the year!” The Tree Lighting ceremony will start at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Rotary Park Pavilion with a performance by AHS Vocal Ease. The Christmas Parade will start shortly after at 5:30 p.m. Downtown Christmas Open House will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 and will continue through 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. There will be a variety of activities during the Open House.
Saturday, Nov. 19
• Come join us for the fifth Annual Skinny Turkey 5K/10K Race through the beautiful Boaz area in benefit of Second Chance Shelter. Starting at the Boaz Neighborhood Center, located at 314 N King St., the route will follow through Snead State Community College, the Boaz SportsPlex and Boaz Elementary School on all paved roads with some small hills. Finisher medals will be given at the finish line and first, second and third place winners in each age group (male and female) will receive prizes at the awards ceremony. We will have packet pickup the week of the race.
- Nov. 16, 3-6 p.m.; Fleet Feet of Huntsville
- Nov. 17, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Boaz Neighborhood Center
- Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Boaz Neighborhood Center
Participants can also pick up packets Saturday, Nov. 19 (race day morning), from 6-7:30 a.m. The race is administered by the Boaz Parks and Recreation Department. The course is certified, numbers AL18035JE and AL18036JE. Learn more at https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Boaz/SkinnyTurkey and https://www.facebook.com/events/812151506459933.
Sunday, Nov. 20
• North Broad Street Church of Christ’s Friend’s Giving Day at 10:30 a.m. Fellowship meal following morning service. Located at 308 North Broad St., Albertville, AL 35950.
Thursday, Nov. 24
• Albertville First United Methodist Church will be serving a free traditional Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 24. Meals can be delivered and can be enjoyed at the church. To request a delivery call 256-878-4651. Delivery requests must be done by Nov. 18. Church will be open for dine in at 11am Thanksgiving Day and will end at 1 p.m. All are welcome. If you would like to volunteer to serve dinner, please call 256-878-4651. Address: 204 Madison St Albertville AL 35950
Saturday, Nov. 26
• The Kilpatrick Volunteer Fire Department’s third annual Game Day Wings event will be Nov. 26 beginning at 11 a.m. Family order of 25 wings and French fries will be $20 and a single order of 6 wings with fries will be $7. Flavors of Hot-N-Spicy, BBQ, garlic Parmesan and original will be available. Delivery is available with five miles of the fire station. Pick-up may be made at the fire station. Call the fire department at 256-561-2250 to place pre-orders or for delivery orders.
Sunday, Nov. 27
• Refresh Sunday at North Broad Street Church of Christ in Albertville at 10:30 a.m. Tommy Scott of Arkansas will be the guest speaker. Fellowship meal will follow at 11:45 a.m. Everyone is invited. The church is located at 308 North Broad St., Albertville, AL 35950.
Ongoing
• Crestview Church of Christ in Boaz invites you to a Bible emphasis class the third Tuesday evening each month at 7. These are in-depth studies that are edifying and up-lifting.
• Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Albertville will be holding divorce care classes on Wednesday nights at 6:15 starting Aug. 24. Debbie Williamson instructing. For more information or to register, call 256-593-3552 or 256-738-2455.
• Julia Street UMC hosts a food pantry the third Saturday of each month from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the church, located across the street from the Boaz City Library at 302 Thomas Ave., in Boaz. Participants must bring a valid ID. For more information, call 256-572-4016.
• The Marshall County Adult Respite program serves loved ones living with mild to moderate dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. It meets Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to noon. To learn more, contact Lula Dobbs at 256-582-2001.
• Come enjoy fellowship, fun and games with local seniors at the Douglas Senior Center open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 256-840-1440 for more information.
• Openings are available for all ages at Marshall North, Marshall South and Marshall Cancer Care Center. To apply, visit the Marshall Medical Centers website at mmcenters.com. Under the “About” tab, click on “Volunteering” where you can fill out and submit an application. For more information, call 256-571-8010.
