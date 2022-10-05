ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Ayden Ward, a 13-year-old student at Sardis Middle School, is taking the world of professional cornhole by storm.
In July, Ayden traveled to Branson, Missouri, to play in the American Cornhole Organization (ACO) World Series and took home the Tailgator Championship.
“Ayden had the best time,” said Ayden’s mother, Amy. “Cornhole all day for five days straight.”
Ayden competed in the junior division, singles division and many other side tournaments.
“He was determined he was going to win something while we were there,” Amy said, “and he ended up winning the last Tailgator tournament to bring home a nice trophy and custom jersey.”
Winning at the highest level is quite the accomplishment for Ayden. He picked up a cornhole bag for the first time only two years ago.
His first tournament was at the 2020 Boaz Harvest Festival.
“They just had normal bags that you can buy at any store,” Amy recalled, “and then people there had your professional bags, and, of course, they [Ayden and his father, Thomas] got beat bad.”
During the tournament, the Wards were given a professional set of bags to use, and it made a difference in their play — and it also led to the start of a little “bag addiction,” Amy said.
From that point forward, Ayden played cornhole as much as he could, and he got better and better.
“For about a year, they just played at home and practiced every weekend, and then they started venturing out to small, local tournaments around our area,” Amy said. “Then in January 2021, he started with the ACO.”
In addition to cornhole, Ayden also plays baseball and basketball. But Ayden said he’s most passionate about the game of cornhole.
“I practice every day at home, then we go 3 nights a week to small tournaments that are local,” Ayden said. “I just love the game. Learning all the different ways of how to throw the bags is a challenge to me.”
Putting in the hard work to improve his game has paid off — not only in the win column. Because of his love for the game and his humility, Ayden has become a bag rep for Big Daddy Cornhole, an ACO bag company, and Killer Bees Cornhole, an American Cornhole League (ACL) bag company.
Amy said Big Daddy Cornhole has “become one of his biggest supporters.” Ayden’s relationship with Killer Bees Cornhole was just recently forged after his big win in Missouri.
Ayden plans to play in several tournament events over the next year, starting at the ACO Majors in Florida set for Oct. 21-22. Following that tournament, Ayden will play at major events in Mississippi, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama through May 2023. He’ll also play in various ACL events and regional tournaments. Ayden and his dad plan to team up to compete in the Double Division, Amy said.
Ayden said playing in so many tournament events as a student wouldn’t be possible without communicating with his teachers and the support of his parents.
“Most of my teachers know I play, so I let them know when I might be out, and I try to keep my work caught up,” Ayden said. “I do my best to keep good grades so I can keep playing … I stay very busy and keep my parents going. We have stuff every night of the week, but they support me on whatever I want to do.”
This weekend, Ayden will be on hand to compete in the annual cornhole tournament at the Boaz Harvest Festival on Friday, Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m. — back to where his cornhole journey began.
“If you want to see a professional play, then you need to see Ayden,” said Jill Johnson, executive director of the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce. “This boy is incredible. He has such talent. But more than that, when you see him play and you’re around him, you’ll see what a kind and humble young man this boy is becoming. I see great things in the future for this young man.”
The tournament Friday will be played downtown directly across from Courtyard on Main.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.