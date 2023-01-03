A Crossville High School senior died in a New Year’s Day wreck leaving fellow students to mourn his loss.
Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said his office was summoned to Pack Road and Alabama 168 at about 10 p.m. Sunday.
A two-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a 17-year-old. Due to the child’s age, no identity will be released by the Coroner’s Office.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating the accident and have also declined to release the minor’s identity. The child was publicly identified on social media as Delfino Reza.
“Please pray for Crossville High School and our students as they grieve the loss of a current senior and a recent graduate who both passed away from separate car accidents,” said a Facebook post by Crossville Schools.
Crossville Schools were closed Tuesday and no school administrator was available to comment about the students.
However, the school did postpone basketball games scheduled for Tuesday night against Valley Head High School to allow students the opportunity to grieve. The games will be rescheduled at a later date.
Dawson Lasseter, 18, died in an early-morning accident near downtown Albertville Sunday. See a related story in this edition of The Reporter for details.
According to a press release issued by the Troopers, Reza died in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday.
Reza was fatally injured when the 2020 Dodge Charger he was driving collided with a 2011 Dodge Ram driven by Julian Garcia, 28, of Guntersville.
After the initial impact, both vehicles left the roadway, struck a ditch and caught fire. Garcia was not injured, according to troopers and walked away from the accident.
The crash occurred on Alabaman168 at the 15-mile marker, approximately five miles east of Boaz.
The Boaz Police Department, Boaz Fire Department, Beulah and Alder Springs volunteer fire departments, Marshall Medical Systems ambulances, and sheriff’s offices from Marshall and DeKalb counties assisted at the scene.
