The jury is expected to begin deliberations in the triple murder trial in Guntersville Wednesday morning.
Prosecutors rested their case at about 3:30 p.m. with the defense resting moments later. Defense attorneys Robert Tuten and Jerry Baker did not offer any evidence, witnesses or testimony prior to resting their case. When asked for comment on why they did not offer any witnesses, Baker declined comment and Tuten ignored the question.
Jurors will return to the courthouse at 10 a.m. Wednesday to hear closing arguments.
Jurors heard lengthy testimony from Forensic Pathologist Valerie Green of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences lab in Huntsville. She conducted autopsies on Marie Kitchens Martin, 74, Martha Dell Reliford, 65, and Martin’s 7-year-old great-grandson Colton Lee. All three were found murdered in two homes on Mulberry Street in Guntersville on July 13, 2018.
Reliford was murdered up to 10 days before Martin and Lee.
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, 57, was arrested the next day, charged with seven counts of capital murder in the case and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Following Green’s testimony, Tuten asked her if during all her scientific and medical testing conducted throughout the autopsies did she find out who killed the trio?
“No,” she said, “I do not conduct any DNA testing. None of what I do finds who did this.”
During four days of testimony beginning last Thursday, neither Tuten nor Baker cross-examined many witnesses.
Jurors have heard from Guntersville Police officers, an agent with the Alabama Special Bureau of Investigation, the maintenance man in charge of installing and checking security cameras at several local businesses and motels, and Martin’s granddaughter that found her body.
Jurors also heard a nearly 2-hour interview with Guntersville and Albertville police investigators and Spencer. During the interview, he confessed to killing Reliford, stealing money from her, then returning to the neighborhood to seek money from Martin, but ended up killing her and Lee. He netted $600 from Reliford and a mere $13 from Martin.
Spencer told investigators during the interview he didn’t set out to kill the women, but did so believing they would report him to police. He did not know Lee was in the home, and ended up killing the child for the same reason.
Retired Guntersville Police Investigator Mike Turner testified Spencer met with him and other officers several times between July 14 and Aug. 16. Each time he was interviewed, his story varied only slightly, but each time he spoke with investigators he admitted to the killings.
