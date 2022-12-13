GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Convicted triple murder suspect Jimmy O’Neal Spencer lost his bid for a new trial during a hearing Monday.
According to court records, Circuit Court Judge Tim Riley denied Spencer’s request for a new trial, however a second motion for a new trial filed just prior to the hearing has not yet been ruled on.
Spencer’s attorney Robert Tuten filed a motion Monday to withdraw from the case and his motion was granted.
Albertville attorney Jerry Baker will remain on the case and will consult with Huntsville attorney Ronald Smith about the status of the case and case history.
Smith was appointed to represent Spencer on any additional appeal motions and the automatic appeal for death penalty cases as required by Alabama law.
Spencer was found guilty in October on a total of seven murder counts, including two counts of first-degree murder committed while in the act of a robbery; murder of a victim less than 14 years old; murder of two or more persons; and three counts of capital murder committed while under a life sentence.
He was sentenced to death in the 2018 murders of Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin’s 7-year-old great-grandson Colton Lee. The trio’s bodies were discovered July 13, 2018 in two separate homes on Mulberry Street in Guntersville after a family member could not get in touch with Martin.
Spencer was out on parole at the time of the murders.
During the trial in October, taped interviews between Spencer and Guntersville Police, Spencer seemed to confess to the murders which stemmed from robberies. In the recording, Spencer said he was homeless, jobless and without a vehicle when he decided to seek money from the women. He was acquainted with both women and had done odd jobs for them earlier in the summer.
