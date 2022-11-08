This article is an opinion.
Is it better to do Full Body Workouts or Body Part Focused Workouts? This is a repeatedly asked question and the answer depends on what your goals are. Full body workouts target individuals who are working on strength and burning body fat. While body part focused workouts target individuals who want to add mass or who have specific lifting goals such as a 400-pound deadlift.
There are pros and cons to both types of workouts but there is no right or wrong answer to which workout to perform. Full Body Workouts limit the amount of time spent in the gym because there is less rest time between movements and a higher intensity training that will exhaust your muscles quicker. Body part specific workouts can be more time consuming.
Full body workouts recruit more muscle fibers which release greater amounts of testosterone leading to results of more muscle and less fat. Body part specific workouts dial in the specificity of the goals that you are training to achieve.
If you would like to focus on a Full Body Workout, try the Synergy 360 or 180 system. Or if you are focusing on body part specific, we have a great selection of Hammer Strength and Life Fitness equipment.
Wellness Wednesdays is brought to you courtesy of Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater in Albertville. This week’s submission is written by SMPA Fitness Manager Tricia Morris.
