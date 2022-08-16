Already home to state-of-the-art recreational and entertainment facilities, Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is adding another attraction to keep the good times going during the colder months.
Beginning Nov. 18, the amphitheater will be transformed into Sand Mountain Skate, featuring the largest real outdoor ice rink in north Alabama at 4,000 square-feet, which will have a capacity of 375 skaters at one time.
Sand Mountain Skate will offer public skate sessions, birthday parties, corporate/private parties, church group functions, school field trips, skate show events, nightly holiday light show, Santa Claus appearances, and movie showings.
The rink will also feature concessions and bar options with themed food and drink choices for customers throughout the season to help enhance the guest experience. Skates and skating aids will be available for rent.
“Our mission is to dramatically improve the health and economic vitality of the Sand Mountain region, said Patrick O’Brien, general manager of Sand Mountain Park.
He said having the largest real ice rink in north Alabama in Marshall County’s backyard is sure to draw in visitors from outside the region who will patronize other local businesses, hotel and restaurants. It will also be a focal point of fun during the holiday season that will help improve the mental and physical health of the Sand Mountain region, he said.
“Sand Mountain Skate will enable our community to participate in a fun outdoor activity during the fall/winter season that will bring people together,” O’Brien added. “Having the opportunity to get outside in the fresh air to skate on real ice is something that Marshall County has never had. We have a can’t-miss holiday destination this year right here in Albertville!”
Public skate sessions will be offered for $12 per person, including skate rental; without skate rental, $6 per person. Private parties and events will also be available. Hours of operation and public skate times will expand during holidays. The park will also offer member only skate nights for a discounted rate.
For additional information, please visit Sand Mountain Amphitheater. Sand Mountain Skate has its own Facebook page, @sandmountainskate. Follow and like the page to receive exciting updates and event information.
